Brian Schottenheimer Pours Cold Water On Idea Of Using CeeDee Lamb To Spark Run Game

The Dallas Cowboys are willing to explore all options to improve the team, and after seeing a stagnant running game for the past two weeks, the team could try to get creative in order to find a spark.

Earlier this week, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones floated the idea of Dallas using explosive playmakers like star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin in the running game to add a new dynamic, which was met with some pushback from fans.

Cowboys Nation remembers what happened to CeeDee Lamb in Week 3 last season, when he was lost for multiple weeks after taking a handoff against the Chicago Bears.

On Wednesday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about the possibility of Dallas using Lamb in the running game, and his answer should be music to everyone's ears. It looks like he's not as fond of the idea as Jerry Jones may be.

Brian Schottenheimer Not Thrilled About Idea Of Using CeeDee Lamb Out Of Backfield

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott against the Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I mean, it’s not the first choice, but any way we can find touches for our players, we want to do it," Schottenheimer said when speaking to the media before Wednesday afternoon's practice at The Star.

“A run game usually takes a little bit of time and not pleased with where it’s at-at all.”

While the Cowboys understandably are looking for a spark, nothing will improve until the offensive line can get its act together. Entering Week 3, Dallas ranks dead last in the league in run-block win rate at just 66 percent.

Of course, a large part of the Cowboys' issues in run blocking can be traced back to the loss of All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith, who NFL executives and coaches ranked as the top interior offensive lineman in the league leading up to the regular season.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Smith was forced to undergo thumb surgery and was placed on injured reserve, so he will not be able to return until Week 5 at the earliest.

In Smith's absence, starting running back Javonte Williams has carried the ball 24 times for just 71 yards since signing his contract extension in the offseason. Hopefully, Smith can return as soon as he is eligible so the team can get back on track in the running game and avoid taking any desperate measures.

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