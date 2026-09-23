Brutal Dallas Cowboys Stat Highlights How Much Offensive Line Misses Tyler Smith

The Dallas Cowboys' offense got back on track in Week 2, with a four-touchdown performance from Dak Prescott against the Washington Commanders that vaulted him to the top of the franchise record books.

During the team's Week 2 win, Prescott became the team's all-time passing-touchdown leader after throwing two touchdowns to CeeDee Lamb and two to Jake Ferguson.

But while the Cowboys' passing game is proving to be lethal for a second year in a row, the running game has been a sore spot. Dallas has failed to establish a consistent running game through two weeks, and it can all be traced back to the loss of All-Pro guard Tyler Smith before the start of the regular season.

Smith suffered a thumb injury that required surgery, and in his absence, the offensive line has been the worst run-blocking unit in the entire league.

Dallas Cowboys Desperately Need Tyler Smith To Return

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Smith, who was viewed as the top interior offensive lineman in the NFL by league execs and coaches leading up to the season, is the anchor of the entire unit. Smith's presence makes everyone better and allowed starting running back Javonte Williams to have a career year last season, with open lanes every time he touched the ball.

Without Smith in the lineup, Williams has carried the ball 24 times for just 71 yards since signing his contract extension. The offensive line has contributed to his dip in production, with the Cowboys ranking dead last in run-block win rate entering Week 3.

Dallas' run-block win rate is just 66 percent, while the Pittsburgh Steelers (68 percent) and Houston Texans (69 percent) are the only other teams below 70 percent on the year.

Until Smith returns to the lineup, the Cowboys' offensive line will be a weakness on offense. Unfortunately because he was placed on injured reserve, Smith cannot return until after Week 4 against the Houston Texans.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While the team waits for Smith to return, let's just hope they don't get desperate enough to start using CeeDee Lamb in the running game to create a spark.

A full look at the run-block win rate for each team in the NFL can be seen below.

2026 NFL Run-Block Win Rate Through Week 2

The NFL shield logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ravens: 79% Bengals: 79% Bills: 78% Rams: 78% Vikings: 78% Broncos: 77% Chiefs: 76% Colts: 76% Buccaneers: 76% Seahawks: 76% Panthers: 75% Jets: 75% Saints: 74% Giants: 74% Chargers: 73% Jaguars: 73% Packers: 73% Dolphins: 73% Raiders: 72% Eagles: 72% Browns: 72% Patriots: 72% Falcons: 71% Cardinals: 71% Lions: 71% 49ers: 71% Titans: 70% Commanders: 70% Bears: 70% Texans: 69% Steelers: 68% Cowboys: 66%

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