Dallas Cowboys Have Creative Solution To Fix Running Game Woes

The Dallas Cowboys bounced back with a much-needed win in Week 2 of the NFL season, thanks to an outpouring of offense from Dak Prescott and the passing game.

Prescott set the Cowboys' franchise record for career passing touchdowns with his four-touchdown performance against the Commanders, as the offense began to open up after a slow start in the season opener.

But while Prescott and the passing game are rolling, there is a major concern on offense. Dallas has been unable to get the running game going. Running back Javonte Williams has carried the ball 24 times for just 71 yards after his breakout year in 2025, and it's clear that the offensive line is missing All-Pro guard Tyler Smith.

Dallas also lost its primary backup running back days before the season opener, when Malik Davis went down with a hip injury that required surgery.

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis carries the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a lack of depth in the backfield and a wounded offensive line, the Cowboys will need to get creative to find some juice in the running game.

Luckily, owner and general manager Jerry Jones says the team could have some wrinkles up its sleeve in the form of All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin, to give the team some explosiveness.

Cowboys Could Call On CeeDee Lamb & KaVontae Turpin

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates a touchdown from Dak Prescott against the Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones acknowledged the possibility of utilizing Lamb and Turpin in the running game. By pointing out his disappointment in the execution of the running game, it's clear that the team will explore all options.

"I would like the run game to have looked or executed better but we’re going to get there," Jones said.

Last season, Turpin got a lot of reps out of the backfield during training camp, but he never established a role thanks to Williams' breakout campaign. With Davis now injured and some explosive playmaking needed, Turpin would provide an exciting option. Throughout his career, Turpin averges 6.4 yards per carry, with 209 rushing yards and one touchdown.

When it comes to utilizing Lamb in the rushing game, that's where things get tricky.

Last season, Lamb was forced to miss some time after suffering a high left ankle sprain on a rushing attempt in the first quarter of the Cowboys' Week 3 showdown with the Chicago Bears. The injury forced Lamb to miss the next three games, opening the door for Pickens' breakout campaign.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts after a first down against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

We'll have to see whether the Cowboys are willing to put their star receiver at risk in the running game to give the offense an extra jolt, but considering last season's setback came in Week 3, let's hope the team avoids delivering some deju vu.

If Dallas wants to get creative, Turpin is the best option, thanks to his experience running in traffic and finding the open langes.

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