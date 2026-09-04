Brian Schottenheimer Admits Cowboys Have to 'Retrain' Broderick Jones After Steelers Stint

It has been nearly a week since the Dallas Cowboys acquired Broderick Jones in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jones is working hard to get acclimated and ready for the 2026 season.

However, Jones is doing more than just getting acclimated to his teammates and learning the playbook.

As head coach Brian Schottenheimer said, Dallas is also having to "retrain" Jones on techniques he has learned in the past.

Other than that, Schotty said he's sold on his new tackle, who appears to be learning the offense just fine.

"Great job of learning the system," Schottenheimer said of Jones, per Nicole Hutchison of DallasCowboys.com. "Very athletic. Love how coachable he is."

"He would just eat up all the coaching they could give him. He’s doing terrific. There are some techniques he’s been taught that we’re having to retrain, and usually it takes a minute, but in terms of the athlete and young man, I’m sold," Schottenheimer added.

What we can't say for sure is if Schottenheimer is talking about techniques Jones has learned that the Cowboys' coaching staff doesn't agree with, or if the retraining has to do with Jones being in a new offense and needing to do things differently than he has before. Either way, the Cowboys will hope the retraining makes Jones a better lineman than he was in Pittsburgh.

Cowboys looking to avoid Steelers' mistake

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing the Steelers might have botched was not giving Jones more stability by keeping him at one position, as Jones moved between right and left tackle during his tenure in Pittsburgh, something he feels made things more difficult for him.

“For me, I would just say bouncing around positions, just not being able to get my feet set," Jones said. "That was a challenge for me. Coming in, hopefully I can stick to one side. Compete for that job, get comfortable, get familiar with it, get familiar with who I’ll be playing next to and go from there.”

Schottenheimer has already said the plan is to keep Jones at right tackle only.

"We're not going to move Broderick around," Schottenheimer said.

While that's all well and good, we're skeptical the Cowboys won't put Jones at left tackle if needed.

After all, the Cowboys' backup left tackle is Drew Shelton, as Schotty has confirmed, and the rookie had an abysmal showing this offseason and hardly looked ready for significant NFL snaps.

Jones set to compete for a starting job

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys didn't just bring Jones in to serve as a backup. He is going to immediately compete for a starting job at right tackle with Terence Steele, Schottenheimer said.

"When we made the trade, the first thing I did was I reached out to Terence Steele and told Terence that Broderick is coming here to compete with him to be the starting right tackle," Schottenheimer said.

Steele is definitely beatable after what we've seen out of him the past three seasons, when the Cowboys right tackle has been woefully bad in pass protection especially.

That said, Steele has an enormous advantage because Jones still has to learn the playbook, and he has two weeks to do it from the date he was traded, and now Jones must be retrained, also.

Jones motivated by George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no doubt Jones' stint in Pittsburgh was a disappointment. He showed promise, but there just wasn't enough consistency, which makes Jones anything but a sure thing to pan out.

But Jones is hopeful he can be the next George Pickens.

“Seeing what George did last year, you know, it just gave me a boost, especially coming to the same team, you know, and being familiar with a lot of the guys,” Jones said. “It’s more than just Georgia in the locker room. So, you know, a couple of Georgia guys and just have, like I said, new scenery and a new pace.”

In what is the final year of his contract, if Jones can show he is an improved player from the one we saw in Pittsburgh, the former first-round pick could earn himself a hefty payday in 2027.

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