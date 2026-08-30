Jerry Jones, Cowboys Aggressively Made Broderick Jones Trade Despite Steelers' Hesitancy

There's no doubt the Dallas Cowboys needed to address the offensive tackle position before Week 1.

After all, Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele have struggled in recent years and having rookie Drew Shelton and veteran Nate Thomas as insurance policies left Dallas in a very shaky spot because neither one has been good this offseason.

So, Dallas decided to pull off a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers and acquire former first-round pick and offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who should be an upgrade over both Shelton and Thomas, which isn't a high bar to clear.

Steelers weren't shopping Broderick Jones

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Jones' days seemed to be numbered in Pittsburgh after his three disappointing seasons there, and with the team drafting two tackles in the first round of the two of the last three drafts, it turns out the team wasn't shopping him, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Sunday.

"The Steelers were not shopping Jones — nor are they looking to trade other players — but are willing to listen if teams approached them," Dulac reported.

So, it appears the Cowboys got aggressive and convinced the Steelers to part with Jones, which they did by offering third- and sixth-round picks. Dallas also received a fourth-round pick back.

It's definitely not surprising to see the Cowboys get aggressive, as owner Jerry Jones said the team would be following the final preseason game on Friday.

“These could be some critical days here as we look at our roster, look at all the other rosters," Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "Right now, everybody around the league, the other 31 teams are seeing if they can improve it.

"We’ll be looking at that very, very aggressively. We’ve got time to improve for opening day.”

Does Broderick Jones solve Cowboys' tackle problem?

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on his career numbers and advantage in experience, Jones should be an upgrade over both Shelton and Thomas. Whether or not he'd be better than Guyton or Steele remains to be seen.

Notice we say "should be an uptrade" because Jones is not a lock to have success in Dallas given what we've seen out of him during his careeer.

Through three seasons and 1,378 pass-blocking snaps, Jones has given up 95 pressures and 20 sacks and has Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grades of 59 or lower in each.

He hasn't been a great run-blocker, either, as Jones' best mark there is a 64.2, which came in 2024.

In 11 games last season, Jones surrendered 23 pressures and six sacks and was graded with a 59 in pass protection and a career-low 50.6 in run-blocking. Jones did not look to be improving this preseason, either, as he allowed five pressures, three sacks and posted similar PFF grades in three contests.

Jones is no doubt a worthwhile addition when you consider the shaky situation in Dallas, but he's anything but guaranteed to be the reliable swing tackle the Cowboys need, and we didn't love what Dallas gave up for him, either.