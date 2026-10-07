Jake Ferguson's Silly Fine Rescinded After Cowboys TE Brings Receipts to Appeal

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson won't be coughing up five figures worth of fine money to the NFL after all.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the $13,611 fine the NFL handed out to Ferguson last week over a touchdown celebration has been rescinded by the appeals officers that are appointed jointly by the NFL and NFLPA.

The NFL believed Ferguson's celebration during the Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders was him "shotgunning a beer" and called it "an offensive demonstration that could be construed as being in poor taste."

Even if Ferguson had been imitating shotgunning a beer, fining him for it was extremely hypocritical because Bud Light is the NFL's biggest sponsor.

How Ferguson got the fine overturned

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) blocks Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In order to get the fine rescinded, Ferguson appealed and told the officers that "it was his Gatorade celebration that he previously had done on multiple occasions in practice, as the team had documented on social media," Schefter revealed.

Ferguson wasn't the only player around the NFL to get fined for what the league believed was a beer-shotgunning celebration.

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Indianapolis Colts guard Matt Goncalves were also fined for the same reason.

Another fine rescinded

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Juszczyk's fine has since been rescinded "because his celebration was simulating drinking a juice box, not a beer," which makes sense because his nickname is literally "Juice."

Juszczyk also apparently called the league out for being hypocritical considering its partnership with Bud Light.

"Mr. Juszczyk finally stated that the fine is hypocritical with the amount of Bud Light sponsorships surrounding the NFL," the appeals officers said.

What a legend.

Goncalves hilariously said he was actually imitating drinking "an ice cold Coca-Cola," so maybe he'll get his taken back, too. As of this writing, his has not been rescinded.

Jake Ferguson's 2026 season

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) reacts with tight end Jake Ferguson (87) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ferguson has 12 catches for 83 yards and three touchdowns over four games this season. Not exactly gaudy yardage production, but it's not surprising with the tight end having to compete for targets with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

We thought Ferguson would regress with touchdowns after scoring eight in 2025, but he's on pace to pass that.

Where Ferguson has struggled is with blocking, which was especially noticeable last week against the Houston Texans.

Ferguson either needs to improve on that front or the Cowboys have to stop putting him in situations where he needs to block, which will limit his snaps.

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