Brian Schottenheimer Rips Into Cowboys Players, Drops F-Bombs on Day 7 of Training Camp

It only took about 20 minutes before Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer let his players have it during training camp practice on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Schottenheimer brought his players together early in the session and ripped into them.

"Brian Schottenheimer just brought the entire team together during individual drills and let them have it. A few well placed expletives. Wasn’t happy with something," Archer reported.

If you were hoping for video of the exchange, we have it for you and it comes via Jon Machota of The Athletic, who posted the video to TikTok.

But, warning: the video contains NSFW (not safe for work) language.

Brian Schottenheimer did not like the start to practice, just brought the team together, dropped a few expletives https://t.co/6ZsXFQNOWj — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2026

As for the reason behind Schottenheimer's tirade, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wonders if it might have had something to do with the energy level at practice.

"Brian Schottenheimer just called the team up 20 minutes into practice and laid into them," Harris said. "Must’ve not liked the energy to start practice. Juiced up the fans here in Oxnard too."

Schottenheimer is billed as a players' coach, but he obviously isn't afraid to let them have it when necessary.

If the energy wasn't right, he absolutely should let the players know about it, especially with the team facing a crucial season following back-to-back campaigns without a playoff appearance.

What makes Schottenheimer's tirade at least a little bit funny is the fact that it came on the same day in which the families of Cowboys players and coaches were attending practice.

“I might throw a few balls today. My wife is gonna be out at practice," Schotty said before practice. "Just bring the old gunslinger out. It kinda turns her on when I throw the ball.”

The Cowboys did tone down practice in general on Saturday, as the team did not sport pads and instead wore shells for the session.

Dallas will have one more training camp practice on Sunday before a day off on Monday. From there, Dallas will hold a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday before another day off Wednesday.

Then, the Cowboys will have two more practices before their first preseason game of the year against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Starters are not expected to play.

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