Cowboys Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Locations, Preseason Games

Rookie minicamp, voluntary OTAS, and mandatory minicamp are all behind us. Now, the Dallas Cowboys will turn their attention to their 2026 training camp, which will again be held in Oxnard, Californina.

This is the second season with Brian Schottenheimer as the head coach of the franchise, and it's also the second consecutive year where they're coming off a seven-win campaign. Despite their recent struggles, the Cowboys boast an explosive offense and their defense was rebuilt to fit new coordinator Christian Parker's scheme.

That's led to some renewed hope, but the work still has to be done. That begins with training camp, and we have all the dates you need to know to keep up with America's Team this summer.

Dallas CowboysTraining Camp Dates

Dallas Cowboys WR Kavontae Turpin goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Rookie Arrival: July 28

Veteran Arrival: July 28

Practice Dates:

July 29-31: First Open Practices (Oxnard Fan Night on the 31st)

August 1: Opening Ceremony & Cowboys Back Together Saturday

August 3-4: Open Practice

August 6: Heroes Appreciation Day

August 8-9: Open Practice

August 11: Joint Practice with Los Angeles Rams

August 13-14: Open Practice

August 17: Open Practice

August 18: Joint Practice with New Orleans Saints

Dallas Cowboys 2026 training camp joint practice

The Cowboys will have two joint practices this year, giving their coaching staff the opportunity to work against different teams. The first will be August 11 against the Los Angeles Rams. The second will come one week on August 18 with the New Orleans Saints, led by head coach Kellen Moore.

The scrimmage with the Saints will mark the end of training camp in Oxnard as the Cowboys will head back to Texas to wrap up the remainder of camp and the 2026 NFL preseason.

Dallas Cowboys Preseason Schedule

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

While coaches often say they learn more about their teams during the joint practices, the preseason is still an important time for younger players. They're not only trying to prove to their coaching staff that they can be succesful in game situations, but they also have a chance to show their talent for other teams that could be interested as well.

For the Cowboys, here's a look at the three opponents they will see this preseason.

Week 1: Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, August 15 at 8:00 PM EST

Week 2: Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, August 22 at 10:00 PM EST

Week 3: Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints, Friday, August 28, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST

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