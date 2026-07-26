Dallas Cowboys 2026 Training Camp Calendar, Dates, & Preseason Schedule

The 2026 NFL season is less than two months away, which means it's time for the Dallas Cowboys to ramp up their preparations for the upcoming campaign. That will all begin this coming week, when the team kicks off training camp in Oxnard, California.

Dallas' team charter will land in Oxnard on Monday, July 27, before the first practice on Wednesday, July 29. The team's first padded practice will be on August 3, with the first preseason game set for August 15 in Seattle.

That is where we will learn a lot about how the Cowboys' offseason improvements will play out on the field, and whether the focus on improving the defense actually pays off under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens and Dak Prescott go through a drill during practice at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In anticipation of the start of training camp, the Cowboys released a full calendar for training camp, which highlights some of the most important dates on the schedule, from the opening press conference to joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, and the eventual return home to Dallas.

When can you catch some of the Cowboys' joint practices and biggest events during training camp?

A full look at the Cowboys' 2026 training camp schedule can be seen below, via the team's official website.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 Training Camp Schedule

July 27 : Team Charter arrives in Oxnard

: July 28 : Opening Press conference (11:00 a.m. PDT)

: July 29 : First practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: First practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) July 30 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 1 : Opening Ceremony (11:15 a.m. PDT)

: August 3 : First padded practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: August 4 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 6 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 8 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 9 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 11 : Joint practice at LA Rams (TBD)

: August 13 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 15 : Dallas at Seattle (5:00 p.m. PDT)

: August 17 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 18 : Joint practice with New Orleans (2:00 p.m. PDT)

: Joint practice with New Orleans (2:00 p.m. PDT) August 22 : Dallas at Arizona (7:00 p.m. MST)

: August 22: Return to Dallas ( Saints 08/28 @ 7:00 p.m. CDT)

More information regarding the Dallas Cowboys training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields, including tickets and parking information, can be seen here.

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