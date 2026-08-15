Will Dallas Cowboys Starters Play vs Seahawks in Week 1 of NFL Preseason?

UPDATE: A full list of players who will not play in the Dallas Cowboys' preseason opener has been released, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

WR KaVontae Turpin

WR George Pickens

WR Ryan Flournoy

WR CeeDee Lamb

QB Dak Prescott

OLB Rashan Gary

OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku

RB Javonte Williams

FB Hunter Luepke

DT Otito Ogbonnia

DT Quinnen Williams

DT Kenny Clark

DT Jonathan Bullard (injury)

TE Jake Ferguson

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford

CB DaRon Bland

CB Cobie Durant

CB Devin Moore (injury)

OT Tyler Guyton

OT Terence Steele

S Malik Hooker

S Jalen Thompson

S Zion Childress (injury)

OG Tyler Booker

OG Tyler Smith

C Cooper Beebe

LB Dee Winters

LB DeMarvion Overshown

LB Jaishawn Barham (injury)

ORIGINAL: The Dallas Cowboys kick off their 2026 NFL preseason campaign on Saturday, August 15, on the road against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. It's the first of three games, and our first look at the revamped Cowboys roster.

And while a majority of preseason games are not nationally televised, the Cowboys are the Cowboys, and they will get the primetime spotlight on the NFL Network for Week 1.

In fact, all of the Cowboys' preseason games will be nationally televised, but there is one unfortunate twist: Dallas won't be playing a majority of the starters during the preseason. That means the high-flying offense won't be rolling out Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, while we will have to wait for the season opener against the rival New York Giants to get a true look at Christian Parker's highly touted defense.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed the team's plan when speaking to the media earlier in training camp.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We’re not going to play a lot of our starters during the preseason,” Schottenheimer said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “There’s something to the young guys playing a little bit, and we do it in the first two games. I think that’s part of it.

"Usually, you don’t play many of those guys in the third preseason game, but it’s something that we’re very serious about.”

What Brian Schottenheimer's Comments Mean For Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While most of the team's starters won't see any playing time during the preseason, Downs is expected to see limited action in the first two weeks of the preseason. Just how much playing time that entails remains to be seen, but it will be nice to see the first-round pick getting his feet wet with his first taste of NFL action.

The plan for Malachi Lawrence is also the same,

If both first-rounders can find their footing through the first two weeks of the preseason, don't expect to see them play in the preseason finale.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Preseason Schedule

A general view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe snaps the ball at training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 - Saturday, August 15, 8:00 p.m. ET: at Seattle Seahawks | Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Week 2 - Saturday, August 22, 9:00 p.m. ET: at Arizona Cardinals | State Farm Stadium | Phoenix, Arizona

Week 3, Friday, August 28, 7:00 p.m. ET: New Orleans Saints | AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

* home game in bold

Prior to the Cowboys' preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints, the team will hold a handful of open practices for the fans in Frisco, Texas.

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