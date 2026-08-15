Will Dallas Cowboys Starters Play vs Seahawks in Week 1 of NFL Preseason?
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UPDATE: A full list of players who will not play in the Dallas Cowboys' preseason opener has been released, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:
- WR KaVontae Turpin
- WR George Pickens
- WR Ryan Flournoy
- WR CeeDee Lamb
- QB Dak Prescott
- OLB Rashan Gary
- OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku
- RB Javonte Williams
- FB Hunter Luepke
- DT Otito Ogbonnia
- DT Quinnen Williams
- DT Kenny Clark
- DT Jonathan Bullard (injury)
- TE Jake Ferguson
- TE Brevyn Spann-Ford
- CB DaRon Bland
- CB Cobie Durant
- CB Devin Moore (injury)
- OT Tyler Guyton
- OT Terence Steele
- S Malik Hooker
- S Jalen Thompson
- S Zion Childress (injury)
- OG Tyler Booker
- OG Tyler Smith
- C Cooper Beebe
- LB Dee Winters
- LB DeMarvion Overshown
- LB Jaishawn Barham (injury)
ORIGINAL: The Dallas Cowboys kick off their 2026 NFL preseason campaign on Saturday, August 15, on the road against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. It's the first of three games, and our first look at the revamped Cowboys roster.
And while a majority of preseason games are not nationally televised, the Cowboys are the Cowboys, and they will get the primetime spotlight on the NFL Network for Week 1.
In fact, all of the Cowboys' preseason games will be nationally televised, but there is one unfortunate twist: Dallas won't be playing a majority of the starters during the preseason. That means the high-flying offense won't be rolling out Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, while we will have to wait for the season opener against the rival New York Giants to get a true look at Christian Parker's highly touted defense.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed the team's plan when speaking to the media earlier in training camp.
“We’re not going to play a lot of our starters during the preseason,” Schottenheimer said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “There’s something to the young guys playing a little bit, and we do it in the first two games. I think that’s part of it.
"Usually, you don’t play many of those guys in the third preseason game, but it’s something that we’re very serious about.”
What Brian Schottenheimer's Comments Mean For Caleb Downs
While most of the team's starters won't see any playing time during the preseason, Downs is expected to see limited action in the first two weeks of the preseason. Just how much playing time that entails remains to be seen, but it will be nice to see the first-round pick getting his feet wet with his first taste of NFL action.
The plan for Malachi Lawrence is also the same,
If both first-rounders can find their footing through the first two weeks of the preseason, don't expect to see them play in the preseason finale.
Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Preseason Schedule
Week 1 - Saturday, August 15, 8:00 p.m. ET: at Seattle Seahawks | Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
Week 2 - Saturday, August 22, 9:00 p.m. ET: at Arizona Cardinals | State Farm Stadium | Phoenix, Arizona
Week 3, Friday, August 28, 7:00 p.m. ET: New Orleans Saints | AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas
* home game in bold
Prior to the Cowboys' preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints, the team will hold a handful of open practices for the fans in Frisco, Texas.
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