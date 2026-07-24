Cowboys Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster Entering Camp & Who's on the Bubble

Business is about to pick up for the Dallas Cowboys.

The next step closer to the 2026 regular season is training camp, which will officially begin with the team's first practice on July 29.

Competitions have been taking place throughout the offseason, but the real evaluations begin when the pads come on at training camp over the course of the next month.

Ahead of the first practice of training camp, here's a look at the Cowboys' entire 90-man roster. Well, it's technically a 91-man roster because the Cowboys have an international player exemption for Adedayo Odeleye.

Quarterbacks

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's on the offseason roster (3): Dak Prescott, Joe Milton, Sam Howell

Who's on the bubble: Howell, Milton

Milton and Howell will battle it out for the QB2 job and the loser will likely be cut and could end up on the practice squad. Milton is in a precarious spot, as the Cowboys wouldn't have brought in the more experienced Howell if they truly believed in him.

Running Backs

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's on the offseason roster (7): Javonte Williams, Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah, Hunter Luepke (FB), Dominic Richardson, Israel Abanikanda

Who's on the bubble: Mafah, Richardson, Abanikanda

Barring something unforeseen, we view Blue, who has been getting rave reviews for showing significant progress, as safe, and Luepke will be kept as the fullback.

The Cowboys carried four running backs and a fullback on last year's initial 53-man roster. Mafah, who has also been praised a ton this offseason, will be the fourth running back if Dallas goes that route.

Wide Receivers

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's on the offseason roster (13): CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Traeshon Holden, Jonathan Mingo, Denzel Mims, Anthony Smith, Jaden Smith, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Hudson, Camden Brown

Who's on the bubble: Valdes-Scantling, Holden, Mingo, Mims, Anthony Smith, Jaden Smith, Johnson, Hudson, Brown

While Turpin won't have a prominent role on offense, he's locked in because of his special teams value. MVS, Holden and Mingo are the top competitors for the final spots. MVS and Holden are the ones we'd pick out of those three.

Tight Ends

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's on the offseason roster (6): Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Princeton Fant, Michael Trigg, DJ Rogers

Who's on the bubble: Schoonmaker, Fant, Trigg, Rogers

We view Spann-Ford as safe entering his third season in the NFL because of his value as a blocker. We cannot say the same thing for Schoonmaker, who is facing a make-or-break season.

Schoonmaker has been disappointing, both as a blocker and pass-catcher, and it's not out of the realm of possibility that he gets traded or cut at the cutdown deadline ahead of what is a contract year for him.

Trigg is easily the most intriguing player of those on the bubble because of his impressive physical traits that could make him a real weapon in the passing game. The Cowboys also clearly like Rogers, who like Trigg received a sizeable UDFA deal.

Offensive Linemen

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Who's on the offseason roster (15): Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, Terence Steele, Nate Thomas, Drew Shelton, T.J. Bass, Marcellus Johnson, Ajani Cornelius, DJ Wingfield, Shiyazh Pete, Nick Leverett, Trevor Keegan, Chris Glaser

Who's on the bubble: Johnson, Cornelius, Wingfield, Pete, Leverett, Keegan, Glaser

The first eight listed here are roster locks, which leaves likely one or two spots to be claimed. Keegan, Cornelius and Leverett are the ones to keep an eye on for the final spot or spots.

Interior Defensive Linemen

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's on the offseason roster (10): Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Otito Ogbonnia, Jonathan Bullard, LT Overton, Jay Toia, Tommy Dunn, DJ Withers, Adedayo Odeleye, Kevin Gilliam

Who's on the bubble: Toia, Dunn, Withers, Odeleye, Gilliam

The players on the bubble are in a rough spot if Dallas keeps five, which is likely. Williams, Clark, Ogbonnia, Bullard and Overton will make the roster, so a sixth spot will be needed for Toia, Dunn, Withers, Odeleye or Gilliam to make the cut.

Outside Linebackers

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Malachi Lawrence. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's on the offseason roster (9): Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Malachi Lawrence, Sam Williams, James Houston, Marist Liufau, Charles Snowden (suspended), Tyrus Wheat, Isaiah Land

Who's on the bubble: Liufau, Snowden, Wheat, Land

Gary, Ezeiruaku, Lawrence and Williams are all locks, and Houston was too productive last season to not keep around as depth.

Dallas carried six edge rushers on their initial 53-man roster last season, but that could have been in anticipation of the Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers.

If the Cowboys don't carry a sixth, Liufau's days in Dallas might be over. However, it's possible the Cowboys could keep him around to serve as the fifth linebacker and special teams contributor on top of being added depth at edge rusher after making the switch to the position this offseason.

Snowden finds himself in a tough spot because of his three-game suspension, which makes it less likely the Cowboys keep him.

Inside Linebackers

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's on the offseason roster (7): DeMarvion Overshown, Dee Winters, Jaishawn Barham, Shemar James, Curtis Robinson, Langston Patterson, Justin Barron

Who's on the bubble: Robinson, Patterson, Barron

The Cowboys will probably keep five here for special teams purposes.

Based on who we have listed on the bubble here, it suggests the final spot would be up for grabs between Barron, Robinson and Patterson, but as we mentioned when discussing Liufau, the Cowboys could keep him as their de facto fifth linebacker.

Cornerbacks

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's on the offseason roster (11): DaRon Bland, Caelen Carson, Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel, Devin Moore, Derion Kendrick, Josh Butler, Trikweze Bridges, Reddy Steward, Zion Childress, Ameer Speed

On the bubble: Kendrick, Butler, Bridges, Stewart, Childress, Speed

Bland, Carson, Durant, Revel and Moore will all make the cut. That probably means there's one spot up for grabs, at most. Kendrick is the favorite, but we would not write his name in pen just yet.

Safeties

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Caleb Downs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's on the offseason roster (7): Caleb Downs, Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, Malik Hooker, Markquese Bell, Alijah Clark, Julius Wood

On the bubble: Bell, Clark, Wood

We view Downs, Thompson, Locke and Hooker as roster locks, although it would not shock us to see Hooker get traded after a few down years in a row and Dallas re-stocking its safeties room.

Bell is the most likely one in the bubble section to make the cut, but he might need the Cowboys to move Hooker for that to happen. One big problem Bell has going for himself is his offseason run-in with police, which clouds his future.

Specialists

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's on the offseason roster (3): Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger, Trent Sieg

On the bubble: N/A

Nothing to discuss here. The Cowboys' specialists won't face any competition for their jobs and are locked in, barring injury.