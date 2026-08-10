Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Sets Record Straight on George Pickens' Character Concerns
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The Dallas Cowboys have arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL, and they are certainly no strangers to making headlines.
CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens give the Cowboys one of the potent one-two punches at receiver in franchise history, but they also might be the most interesting.
Both possess unique and charismatic personalties, though for Pickens, this has led to somewhat of a "troublemaker" label dating back to his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he got hit with multiple fines from the NFL for various reasons.
Lamb recently cleared the air about who Pickens is as a person as the two have built a friendship in Dallas. It seems Pickens' time with the Cowboys has helped shed some of the negative labels that likely should've never been there in the first place.
CeeDee Lamb on George Pickens: "He's a Good Dude"
In an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Lamb spoke at length about his impressions of Pickens, emphasizing his good-natured personality.
That said, Lamb made it clear that Pickens won't hesitate to figuratively "fight back" if given a reason to.
"He's not a crash (out) until he has a reason," Lamb said. "I swear, he's a good dude. He's literally funny all the time, bro. He's funny all the time until he feels like 'all right, somebody's trying to play with me,' and then that's when you get the NFL young boy."
Lamb also added that though he doesn't watch Pickens' interviews, he's given him advice on how to handle all of the media attention the right way.
"As far as in the media, I feel like he does a good job. I don't really watch any of his interviews, but I do I do understand that the position that he's in, he don't need any like backlash. He don't need anything that's gonna really negate what his worth essentially, and that's all I'm in his ear above."
Pickens will play on the franchise tag this upcoming season but his future with the Cowboys remains uncertain. Regardless of what happens, Lamb has Pickens' back as he seeks a new contract, whether that's in Dallas or elsewhere.
"I want him to get every dollar in which he deserves because he's a great talent," Lamb said. "He's amazing. He's one of the best receivers that I've played with."
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7