Dak Prescott Sends Not-So-Subtle Message Ahead Of Training Camp In Oxnard

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott boarded the team charter to Oxnard, California, on Monday afternoon, ahead of training camp for the 2026-27 NFL season.

Prescott and the Cowboys head to Oxnard with the hopes of a bounce-back year and reaching the playoffs after missing out for the past two seasons. The team also has a Super Bowl on its mind, with growing expectations after an offseason full of improvements.

Earlier in the offseason, Prescott spoke to the media and described the "Super Bowl or bust" mentality in Dallas.

"That's the one thing I love about the Cowboys nation and being a player of the Cowboys is, it's Super Bowl or bust," Prescott said. "And truthfully, that's the only reason you play this game. And so if that's not your mindset, if that's not your mindset as a fan, then to me, you don't have the right passion. You're not a true winner. So absolutely, we're working every day for it."

Dak Prescott Has Super Bowl On His Mind

When Prescott hopped on the team charter, the Super Bowl was already on his mind, as he pulled up to the flight rocking a Super Bowl XXX champions. Dallas defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers to win Super Bowl XXX in 1996, which was their last taste of glory.

Since then, the Cowboys have not returned to a Conference Championship game or the Super Bowl, but Prescott is hoping that can change this season.

Prescott and the 'Boys will hit the field for their first practice of training camp on Wednesday, July 29, as we get our first glimpse of what the team could look like for the upcoming campaign. Let's hope there are some positive signs out of the gate, and that the team can live up to its expectations.

2026 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Schedule

A general view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe snaps the ball at training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

July 27 : Team Charter arrives in Oxnard

: July 28 : Opening Press conference (11:00 a.m. PDT)

: July 29 : First practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: First practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) July 30 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 1 : Opening Ceremony (11:15 a.m. PDT)

: August 3 : First padded practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: August 4 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 6 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 8 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 9 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 11 : Joint practice at LA Rams (TBD)

: August 13 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 15 : Dallas at Seattle (5:00 p.m. PDT)

: August 17 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 18 : Joint practice with New Orleans (2:00 p.m. PDT)

: Joint practice with New Orleans (2:00 p.m. PDT) August 22 : Dallas at Arizona (7:00 p.m. MST)

: August 22: Return to Dallas ( Saints 08/28 @ 7:00 p.m. CDT)

Additional information on the Dallas Cowboys training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields, including ticket and parking details, can be seen here.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —