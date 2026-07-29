Jerry Jones Really Believes Cowboys Are Super Bowl Contenders

The Dallas Cowboys were 7-9-1 last season, not that anyone needs a reminder. A proud franchise, sure. A contending one? Well, not much lately.

As the ‘Boys head into the 2026 campaign, the usual pomp and bluster is there once again for all to consume. Yes, it’s coming from the usual source of perpetual optimism, if not unfounded confidence. This squad has Super Bowl potential.

That’s the message from the top.

“Now the goal is the Super Bowl,” owner Jerry Jones shared as training camp officially opened on the West Coast. “We don't shy away from that, but you got to trust the process.”

Ah, the process. What that exactly is the “process” goes through an upheaval every few years, but who’s counting? The on-field responsibilities for this process fall on the clipboard of second-year coach Brian Schottenheimer and, in large part, to first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who’s tasked with reworking arguably the worst defensive unit in franchise history.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker speaks with safety PJ Locke during practice at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys will spend their time in Oxnard, California, prepping for a hopeful championship run that is as unlikely as it is rare. In the 59 Super Bowls spanning the 118 participants (winners and losers), only 13 sported a losing record before playing for the whole enchilada.

(One of those 13 were the New England Patriots earlier this year, so there’s that.)

So, excuse Jerry for not offering up excuses for the failures of the last three decades. Instead, he’s focused on what’s in front of him after a relatively drama-free offseason. A potent Dak Prescott-led offense, with includes a seemingly motivated George Pickens playing on the franchise tag and solid offensive line, talent pumped in defensively, led by No. 11 pick Caleb Downs, and the willingness to make a significant trade if necessary to get over the hump are driving Jerry's faith.

More than anything, there is his eternal and internal belief that this is the year.

“What I've seen in the offseason, gives us a chance,” Jones said, “And we have the goods.”

While this offseason is void of circus caused by last year’s Micah Parsons trade, Jerry pushed back at the notion that all was quiet at The Star. Jones again alluded to the changes, both to the coaching staff and the roster, and also harkened back to his glory years.

“What I'm excited about is that I really believe that we can do something,” he added. “The last time there were this many changes of any team that I've been involved in, where we changed the system, changed out all the players, and, plus, changed out the coaches, was the first year with Jimmy Johnson.”

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson with the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XXVIII | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe not the best analogy. Those Cowboys of 1989 went 1-15. A Super Bowl victory did follow just three short years later, the first of three in Jones’ tenure.

“Oh, I think to contend for a Super Bowl, which would, if you contend, you got a real chance of being in it, and being in the game,” he said. “I think those are the kinds of things that I don't believe are an outlandish or a reach to expect.”

It matters little to Jerry if we think a Super Bowl appearance sounds crazy. The 83-year-old wildcatter is still selling that belief. His belief.

“You guys, for all practical persons, don't expect us to be a contender in the Super Bowl,” Jerry mused of the general media perception of these Cowboys. “Y'all don't? Why would you?

“Uh, I like that. I do. I like that.”

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