Christian Parker Identifies 3 Dallas Cowboys Stepping Up as Leaders on Defense

The Dallas Cowboys showing massive improvement on defense this coming season is paramount to the team's chances of making the postseason after a two-year absence.

The Cowboys sported the worst defense in the NFL last season and owner Jerry Jones openly admitted what everyone could clearly see: the defense held Dallas back.

"I'll tell you, when you have the challenges we had last year, there's no place to go but up on the defensive side of the ball," he said. "Had we played a lick of defense last year, we would've had ourselves, I think, a real playoff run."

Fast forward to this year and the Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker and a ton of new faces on his side of the ball. Now, it's about fitting those pieces together to create what will hopefully be a much better unit in 2026.

Three Cowboys stepping up as leaders

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With so many new pieces, the Cowboys need guys to step up as leaders to help guide the unit. So far, the Cowboys' defensive play-caller says Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark have stepped up the most when it comes to leadership.

"It starts upfront. Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, those guys have taken a significant step forward in the era of the pro habits," Parker said, per Nicole Hutchison of the team website. "How we practice, their habits in the meeting rooms, pre-practice, post-practice."

Gary in particular has been cited for his leadership multiple times, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer saying he has been "blown away" by Gary's professionalism and leadership.

"He's a grown-a** man," Schotty told reporters.

We also saw one of the newest Cowboys helping players out in a training session with Dallas' pass-rush coach, Brandon Jordan.

#Cowboys Rashan Gary giving some extra tips and pointers during a workout with pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan. A lot of other Cowboys defenders there too.



“If you build it, they will come.” Jordan certainly has built something special.



(🎥: @CoachBTJordan on IG) pic.twitter.com/e3AUPrr2jD — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) June 13, 2026

So far, so good

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

There is still a long way to go before we can stamp the Cowboys' defense as fixed, but things seem to be moving in a positive direction early on.

Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb noted that the unit has been giving the offense some fits this offseason.

"It's annoying. It's been annoying to prepare against, but obviously just seeing it practice every day... it's kind of unique, just seeing different guys communicate and being able to understand and take what they learn from the meeting room and being able to easily translate it on the field. It's good to go against, it's very tricky," Lamb said.

Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams praised the defense for how it has looked in practice, also.

"It’s good. They've done a nice job building it the right way," Adams said. "They understand the checks and coverages, they (defensive staff) coach things in coverage with detail, they understand how to teach those guys fundamentals and apply those to techniques.”

The Cowboys have a tall task in trying to fix what was a putrid unit in 2025. Thankfully, there are positive signs early on that they might be able to do that.