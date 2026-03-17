Jerry Jones Rips Defense For Holding Cowboys Back During 2025 Season

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the best offenses in the NFL last season, but the team's defensive failures held the organization back. Dallas fielded the No. 30-ranked overall defense in the league, and the worst pass defense.

There is hope that it will change under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, but if things don't, heads will roll.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones recently spoke about the team's putrid defense and placed the blame on Matt Eberflus' unit for the team failing to reach the playoffs. In fact, Jones believes Dallas had the talent to make a deep run if the team was able to field a competent defense.

Dallas ultimately fired Eberflus to start the offseason, and is hopeful that the future is brighter.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"I'll tell you, when you have the challenges we had last year, there's no place to go but up on the defensive side of the ball," Jones said Sunday, via the team's official website.

"Had we played a lick of defense last year, we would've had ourselves, I think, a real playoff run."

It's nice to see Jones being brutally honest and not trying to sugarcoat anything or pretend that everything is fine. The reality is the team needs to continue improving on defense or 2026 will be another failure. Luckily, the team has made positive strides, and Jones believes it has put the team in a good position moving forward to the NFL draft.

"That plus what we have set up for the draft, plus what we really have coming back from our veteran defensive players that really didn't play that much last year, injury issues, things like that, gives us a lot of promise," Jones said.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.