Cold Water Thrown on Potential Breakout for Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy

A sixth-round pick in 2024, Ryan Flournoy made a huge leap during his second season with the Dallas Cowboys. In 16 games with four starts, Flournoy recorded 40 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns.

He was especially effective in the WR2 role early in the year when CeeDee Lamb suffered a high ankle sprain and George Pickens moved into the WR1 slot. Entering his third season in the league, Flournoy is continuing to grow, and was recently praised by head coach Brian Schottenheimer for his hard work throughout his short career.

One of the more underrated players on the team, Flournoy is suddenly being mentioned as a potential breakout candidate. Not everyone agrees with that label, however, with Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport saying we should "sell" that narrative.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy attempts to evade a tackle against the Carolina Panthers. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

To be fair, Davenport isn't saying Flournoy isn't capable of breaking out. Instead, he believes the Cowboys simply have too many weapons around him, including Lamb, Pickens, and tight end Jake Ferguson for Flournoy to see a surge in targets.

"Flournoy is a solid young player. The 26-year-old actually caught a higher percentage of his targets last year than both Lamb and Pickens. But the math just isn't there for a breakout season," Davenport wrote.

"Last year, Lamb and Pickens combined for a whopping 254 targets. Veteran tight end Jake Ferguson was targeted 102 times. That's over 350 pass attempts before Flournoy got even one. Even if Dak Prescott attempts 600 passes again in 2026, it's hard to imagine Flournoy seeing a big spike in targets. And without that spike, a breakout isn't coming."

Flournoy is part of a crowded group of skill players, but he proved that he can take advantage of any opportunity he is given. NFL seasons are always long and take unexpected turns, so there's surely going to be a chance for Flournoy to shine in year three, and as long as he steps up when needed, the Cowboys will be thrilled.

Cowboys could have lost Ryan Flournoy last season

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

What's interesting when it comes to Flournoy is the fact that Dallas could have lost him in 2025. The Cowboys actually waived him at the end of August, exposing him to waivers.

Thankfully, no one claimed Flournoy and he re-signed with the team's practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster in early September and has become one of the more trusted options in their aerial attack.

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