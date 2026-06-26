Cowboys' WR, TE, RB Group Gets Top-10 Ranking That Still Isn't Good Enough

The Dallas Cowboys might have plenty of questions about their defense going into 2026, but the offense remains rock-solid.

When it comes to skill positions, the Cowboys are in great shape. Dallas sports one of the best one-two punches at wide receiver with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, a top-notch tight end with Jake Ferguson, and Javonte Williams was a top-10 back during a breakout 2025 campaign.

As if all that wasn't enough, Ryan Flournoy emerged as a viable No. 3 target with a career-best showing last season.

The Cowboys' group is getting at least some respect from ESPN's Bill Barnwell, who placed Dallas at No. 7 in his rankings of every team's wide receiver, tight end and running back groups.

"(Wiliams) had struggled to stay on the field since an early-career knee injury, so if he can keep this up in 2026, it'll be difficult to find many faults with what the Cowboys can roll out for Dak Prescott," Barnwell wrote.

Cowboys should be ranked higher

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the six teams ahead of the Cowboys on Barnwell's list:

1. Detroit Lions

2. Los Angeles Rams

3. Cincinnati Bengals

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. San Francisco 49ers

6. Arizona Cardinals

You can make an argument for the Cowboys to be ahead of any of these teams.

The Lions, Rams, Falcons and 49ers clear the Cowboys at running back, but Dallas sports a better trio at wide receiver than all of those teams. We would also take Ferguson over anyone Los Angeles has at tight end.

The Cardinals sport one of the best tight ends in the NFL in Trey McBride, but Jeremiyah Love is unproven, so it's hard to rank him ahead of anyone right now. Adding to that, we would easily take Lamb and Pickens over Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr., who was extremely disappointing last season.

The Bengals have a duo in Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase that no doubt matches up to Dallas', but Higgins has had issues staying healthy and has never come close to producing the kind of campaign Pickens did in 2025.

At running back, there is little to no gap between Chase Brown and Williams, and Ferguson has been more consistent than Gesicki in recent years.

At the very least, we would place Dallas' groups inside the top five on this list, but we wouldn't have any issue placing the Cowboys' offensive weapons even higher than that.