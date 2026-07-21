Stephen A Smith Rips Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Buzz

The Dallas Cowboys made several improvements during the offseason, from hiring defensive coordinator Christian Parker to trading up in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Ohio State All-American defensive back Caleb Downs.

Dallas has clearly taken the right steps to improve the team's biggest weakness, which has led to some serious preseason buzz.

But, naturally, because it's the Dallas Cowboys, things have gotten out of hand.

There has been Super Bowl talk from some of the biggest names in sports media, including ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, but another prominent ESPN voice isn't buying in. Notorious Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith is quick to tell Dak Prescott and everyone talking about the "Super Bowl or Bust" narrative to cut it out.

Stephen A. Smith Is Tired Of Cowboys Super Bowl Talk

“Have you ever heard the saying, ‘crawl before you walk?’ Could you do that?”



Dissecting Dak Prescott’s recent statements ahead of the Cowboys’ season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pjYjY29U4C — First Take (@FirstTake) July 21, 2026

"I want to state for the record that I don't appreciate Dak Prescott, you know,compelling people in the football world to want to throw up in the month of July. I mean, really, the season hasn't even started yet, and I already want to throw up.I want to vomit," Smith said. "You got to be kidding me.That's what I love about Cowboys Nation: it's Super Bowl or bust. Well, you haven't even been in the conference championship game in 30 years.So what's bust? What's bust to them?

"I don't even know how to describe what the hell is going on with the Dallas Cowboys. If that's what he's talking about, Super Bowl or bust, when you ain't been in a conference championship game in your career. The franchise hasn't been in a conference championship game in 30 years. What the hell are you talking about? That's the kind of drivel that really gets on my damn nerves because it's clearly lip service.It's clearly lip-speak. You ain't saying anything of substance whatsoever.Just giving the same old song and dance coming into every season. Buy tickets, support the Cowboys, walk through the turnstiles."

Stephen A. is a notorious Cowboys hater, so these comments are to be expected, but he also has a point. And Dallas fans know when to pump the brakes.

Every year, the "this is our year" narrative pops up, and talking heads in the media latch on and make it a larger than life talking point. It's great to see Dak's confidence in the team, but it also drums up this type of vitriol from the morning talk shows.

Let's just hope that all of the Cowboys' offseason improvements pay off when it matters the most, and that the team can bounce back and reach the postseason after failing to do so in each of the past two years. Then, everyone can get on board and talk about a potential run.

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