Dallas Cowboys Forced to Discipline George Pickens During Season, Insider Says

When the Dallas Cowboys traded a third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver George Pickens following the NFL Draft, there were questions about whether Pickens' maturity or alleged "character concerns" would be an issue in the Dallas locker room.

Throughout his first year in Dallas, there were no reported issues, and Pickens put together the best season of his NFL career, earning Pro Bowl honors.

But while there were no public spats or off-field drama, Cowboys insider Todd Archer of ESPN.com revealed there were still some issues with Pickens' discipline.

According to Archer, Pickens had an issue being on time which led to some internal punishment by the team.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"The questions about him in Pittsburgh -- maturity, timeliness -- weren't as much of a problem for the Cowboys. That doesn't mean those issues disappeared when he arrived in Dallas," Archer wrote. "Coach Brian Schottenheimer alluded to Pickens still being late to things, and multiple sources said Pickens was fined during the season."

Credit to the Cowboys for keeping things under wraps and making sure that nothing was blown out of proportion during the season. Ultimately, Pickens performed when his number was called, and he proved he is deserving of a blockbuster payday.

It will just be interesting to see whether that next contract comes from Dallas.

George Pickens' projected contract, salary

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens laughs before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There have been reports that the Cowboys are willing to use the franchise tag if they are unable to agree to a deal before the start of free agency. The franchise tag would allow the Cowboys to continue negotiating throughout the offseason.

According to Over the Cap, the projected franchise tag figure for a wide receiver in 2026 is $28.046 million. For Pickens' new deal, meanwhile, Spotrac projects Pickens could land a five-year, $153.7 million contract on the open market, which averages $30.8 million per year. That would make Pickens the sixth-highest-paid receiver in the league, per Over the Cap.

The figures are close enough that if the Cowboys are serious about retaining Pickens for the future, they will be able to do so. Dak Prescott has already campaigned for Pickens' return, along with Brian Schottenheimer and Jerry Jones, who have both said they would love to bring the star wideout back.

So, if the Cowboys put their money where their mouth is, and they can afford to do so, Pickens should return to Dallas in 2026 and beyond.

