Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Christian Parker Already Subject of Hot Seat Buzz

The Dallas Cowboys had renewed hope that things would be different on the defensive side of the ball going into 2026.

After a massive overhaul that featured the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and the additions of several players on the defensive side of the ball, things were supposed to be different.

But, through three games, it has been much of the same for Dallas, a team that had sported the worst defense in the NFL over the last two seasons.

As a result of Dallas' putrid showing out of the gate, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay has Parker squarely on the hot seat.

"Parker will get another chance to fix things when the Cowboys face the winless Houston Texans in Week 4," Kay said . "If he can't get the defense to shut down a toothless foe that rates in the bottom quarter of the NFL in both rushing offense and scoring, Schottenheimer has to give serious consideration to changing his defensive play-caller."

Entering Week 4, the Cowboys rank 30th in total yards allowed per game, 14th in passing yards, 31st in rushing yards and 25th in points.

What's going wrong in Dallas?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Talent is no doubt an issue, and injuries have also been a problem, but let's not pretend this defense was humming before the latter.

The fact of the matter is, Parker's game plans haven't exactly been sound.

The Cowboys played a soft zone in Week 1 that got torched, yet Parker didn't adjust. In Week 3, the Cowboys played man on the second-to-last play of the game when most teams would play zone, and that led to Zay Flowers getting open and setting up Baltimore's game-winning field goal.

Even former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called the choice to play man coverage there "negligent."

Dallas' defense was downright awful in both of those games overall, and it wasn't even good in Week 2, which is when the Cowboys permitted their lowest point total of the season.

That was smoke and mirrors, as the Commanders should have scored two more touchdowns in that contest if not for a terrible call from officials on one play and a bad pass thrown on another. Not to mention, the game might have also gone differently if Jayden Daniels didn't get hurt right before halftime.

The Cowboys haven't effectively stopped the run, covered the pass or gotten after the quarterback, and there is no evidence Parker has a solution to fix those issues.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers great Gerald McCoy has sounded the alarm, questioning how Parker has used his interior defensive linemen, Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, and he has expressed concern about Dallas not having a real plan to rush the passer. The Cowboys have turned just two of their 43 pressures into sacks this season.

Jerry Jones keeps talking about improving the roster with another move, and that's obviously something the team should consider at this point, but as we've pointed out, the problems on defense are more than just about talent. Parker needs to be better, also.

It's still early, but Parker and the Cowboys need to get this thing figured out quickly because the margin for error is shrinking rapidly.

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