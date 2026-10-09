Jerry Jones, Brian Schottenheimer Give Differing Answers on Cowboys Coaching Changes

The Dallas Cowboys don't just have a talent issue, especially on defense, they have coaching issues, also.

The fact of the matter is neither head coach Brian Schottenheimer nor defensive coordinator Christian Parker have done anything close to resembling a good job this season and that is further holding the Cowboys back.

Dallas' defense showed it's no doubt one of the worst in the NFL in the Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the offense, as has been the case all season, had the hurdle of another terrible performance from Schottenheimer that it couldn't overcome.

Are coaching changes in order? Well, Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones gave differing answers on that.

What Jones, Schottenheimer said about coaching changes

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer before the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With another putrid effort from the defense, many are wondering if the Cowboys might make some kind of change when it comes to Parker. But Jerry Jones said he isn't there yet and he still has confidence in his defensive play-caller.

“Premature,” Jones said when asked about Parker's job security.

“I do. Yes, I do,” Jones said when asked if he still has confidence in Parker. “He’s sitting there taking it on the shoulders, which goes with the territory, but I feel that he’s competent, and the things that he’s trying to do."

While Jones was definitive of his view of Parker, Schottenheimer revealed he's going to explore everything as the Cowboys take these next 10 days to prepare for Week 6.

That at least leaves the door slightly ajar for something to be different when the Cowboys take the field next week.

“Yeah, I'm gonna look at everything. I'll spend [time] trying to figure it out, and getting a chance to step back with these five games and see what we need to improve," Schottenheimer said.

"I think we were all off," he added.

Boy, isn't that the truth.

What changes can Cowboys make?

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We do not envision Schottenheimer or Parker getting fired, so we can put that idea to bed immediately, no matter how much they might deserve to get canned.

On offense, Schottenheimer should at least give up play-calling duties to Klayton Adams and see how that goes. We don't think that'll help all that much, but it's worth a shot to replace a guy in Schotty who continually admits he just isn't doing a good job.

“I gotta call better plays, No. 1," Schottenheimer said at halftime of the loss to the Bucs. "We’ll make some good adjustments right here, but it’s gotta start with me calling better plays.”

As far as Parker is concerned, you can't really strip play-calling duties away from him because then the Cowboys might as well just fire him, which we know they won't do.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But how about calling in a more experienced defensive mind as a consultant to offer more help? We've seen teams do it in the past and it certainly could not hurt to have a fresh perspective on things given the current situation.

Former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has actually come out publicly and said he'd be willing to go to Dallas and help Parker and maybe the Cowboys should take Martindale up on that.

"And watching Dallas, that's frustrating. So, Jerry can call me and I'll go help him, but I'm talking about helping the coordinator," Martindale said last week.

Whatever it is Dallas decides to do on defense, something has to be done because we're in the definition of insanity stage with the defense at this point.

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