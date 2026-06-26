Cowboys Cornerback Position Will Be Hot-Button Issue By July

There was no shortage of weak spots on defense during the 2025 season for the Dallas Cowboys, but cornerback managed to stick out as arguably their worst position.

They didn't expect that to be the case with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland as the starters, but neither played up to the team's expectations. In fact, Diggs didn't even finish the season with the team, being released in December. Bland, who signed a four-year extension during the offseason, didn't fare much better and has plenty of questions to answer in 2026.

Despite the issues at cornerback, the Cowboys didn't do much to overhaul the unit this offseason. While they decided to bring in three new safeties capable of starting (Jalen Thompson, Caleb Downs, and P.J. Locke), their biggest additions at cornerback were Cobie Durant and fourth-round rookie Devin Moore.

That means Dallas is putting a lot of faith in returning players such as Bland, Shavon Revel Jr., and Caelen Carson. Perhaps that will work out, but there's still a lot of concern, which will make this a hot-button topic during training camp.

Who is going to start at cornerback?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dallas would love to see Bland return to the breakout star we saw during the 2023 season, but injuries have slowed him dramatically over the past two years. To make matters worse, he spent OTAs and minicamp working with the rehab unit as he continues to deal with injuries.

That left the door open for Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel Jr., and Caelen Carson to rotate with the first team defense. Early indications suggest that Revel is far more confident this season than he was as a rookie, especially now that he shed his knee brace. Durant, who had three interceptions in the playoffs for the Rams last year, has also turned heads and could prove to be a steal.

As for Carson, he's a player who was starting as a rookie during the 2024 season. However, the former fifth-round pick also dealt with injuries in 2025 which slowed his progression. Any of those three could be in line to start opposite Bland, assuming he's on the field by Week 1. Of course, the coaching staff would love to see Revel take that job, but we can't sleep on Durant either.

Do the Cowboys have enough depth?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As you may have noticed, injuries were a major concern for the Cowboys in 2025. With Bland already dealing with an injury, it could very well be a problem once again. As if that wasn't enough of a worry, rookie Devin Moore also joins the team with injury concerns from his collegiate days.

That's why it's fair to ask if the Cowboys added enough depth to their roster. If everyone stays healthy, it shouldn't be a concern, but if even one starter goes down, the questions will begin to pile up.

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