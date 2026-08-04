Shavon Revel Jr. Steals the Show at Cowboys Training Camp

One of the more intriguing selections for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 NFL draft happened in Round 3 when they chose East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. at No. 76 overall.

Revel was considered one of the top cornerback prospects in the class, but suffered a torn ACL to end his collegiate career. The injury not only hurt his stock, but also put his rookie season in jeopardy. Revel didn't miss his entire first season, but was limited to just seven games.

It was encouraging to see him suit up during his rookie campaign, but Revel didn't seem to be completely confident in his surgically-repaired knee. Entering year two, there was a lot more excitement, especially since he shared the knee brace and seemed far more comfortable without it. That had him as one of the top breakout candidates in training camp.

Throughout the first week of practice, Revel was playing well, but was overshadowed by Cobie Durant who has been outstanding. On Monday, Revel reminded everyone how high his ceiling is.

Shavon Revel Jr. had a breakout performance on Monday

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Revel went toe-to-toe with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens and walked away with three pass breakups. He also had one standout play where he jammed Lamb at the line of scrimmage, completely taking him out of his route. His work led to him being praised by Cowboys On SI's Zach Dimmitt, who gave him credit for helping the defense shine.

After practice, Revel said going against the Cowboys' elite duo at wide receiver has helped him refine his game. He also said he works hard to identify where he makes mistakes and get those corrected.

"I'm taking it day-by-day. Getting better at my skills and the errors that I need to fix. I come in, watch film and fix what I need to fix," Revel told Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Shavon Revel still has ground to cover to become a starter

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As exciting as it was to see Revel shine, he still has a long way to go to become a starter for Dallas. DaRon Bland is the highest-paid member of the secondary, and as long as he's healthy, he is going to start. Rookie safety Caleb Downs has been lining up in the slot, and will likely spend much of this season in that role. As for the other starting spot, Cobie Durant is doing everything in his power to pencil his name in.

Durant was another defender who stood out on Monday, even hauling in an impressive interception in the end zone. It won't be easy for Revel to surpass Durant, but that competition is exactly what Dallas was hoping to see in the secondary.

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