Cowboys Could Soon Get Defensive Help With Marist Liufau Update

The Dallas Cowboys could be getting some defensive reinforcements soon. On Thursday, Nick Harris reported that Dallas opened the 21-day practice window for outside linebacker Marist Liufau.

A former third-round pick out of Notre Dame, Liufau had moved from a traditional linebacker role to an outside linebacker in Christian Parker's defense. Parker believed Liufau could win on the edge with his speed and while it was a steep learning curve, he was starting to come on strong during training camp and the preseason.

Liufau was still on the roster bubble, but ended up beginning the season on the IR after suffering a fractured forearm in the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints. The Dallas defense has been struggling this season and while we don't know exactly what Liufau will bring as an EDGE, there's no denying that they can't use his energy and aggressive style of play.

With the 21-day window open, the Cowboys can allow Liufau to practice with the team. By the end of the 21 days, they must decide if they want to move him to the active 53-man roster, or send him back to the IR for the remainder of the season.

Marist Liufau could also be a special teams ace

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys On SI's Josh Sanchez wrote during the preseason that Liufau had one huge advantage when it came to fighting for his spot: special teams. Throughout the first six games of the year, there have been concerns on that unit as well, and Liufau is someone who can contribute on coverage units and make a huge impact.

That said, it would be nice to see if he can take his speed and burst off the line of scrimmage and develop into a pass-rushing specialist. He is undersized at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, but Liufau has never been afraid to deliver a hit and should be able to hold his own in the ground game.

Liufau played two seasons in the NFL, recording 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

Cowboys have another linebacker returning from injury

Dallas Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting Liufau back will be intriguing, but a more encouraging return will take place on Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys will have linebacker DeMarvion Overshown back on the field for the first time since he suffered a hamstring injury during their Week 1 loss to the New York Giants.

Overshown has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his career and the Cowboys were very patient with his latest. If he can return to full strength, that will be a major boost to a defense desperate for playmakers.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —