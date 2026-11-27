The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been brutal through the first 12 weeks of the season and dealt with several high-profile injuries, which has led to plenty of shakeups in the lineup.

Unfortunately for linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, one of those changes to the depth chart meant he would see a reduced role. Overshown missed six games this season while dealing with right hamstring and lower lumbar back issues, which gave former undrafted free agent Justin Barron an opportunity to start.

Barron made the most of his opportunity and impressed the coaches, which led to more playing time. Overshown also had a boneheaded penalty in his final game before returning, which rubbed some coaches and teammates the wrong way.

Since his return, Overshown has seen minimal defensive snaps and has mainly been reduced to special teams, but during the team's Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, Overshown maximized those limited chances on the field.

DeMarvion Overshown Shines In Limited Action vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Thursday's game against Philly, Overshown was limited to just six defensive snaps. The good news? Overshown recorded two tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. That is exactly how you get back on the coach's radar.

Overshown's biggest issue has always been his inability to stay healthy, and availability is your best ability. If he's always hurt, he can't be a part of the defensive gameplans, so the coach's turn to players they know they can rely on to be on the field.

The reduced role also presents an intriguing situation for the Cowboys, because Overshown is in a contract year. He hasn't played up to his potential and has continued the "injury prone" narrative, so he may not get a blockbuster offer on the open market. That plays in Dallas' favor, because they could bring him back on a team-friendly deal and avoid getting into a bidding war.

When Overshown is healthy, he has proven to be one of the most dynamic and exciting linebackers in the league. He just needs to show that he can stay healthy with an extended workload. And in order to regain the trust of coaches and position himself for an increased role down the final stretch, he needs to maximize his snaps just like he did on Thanksgiving Day again Philly.

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