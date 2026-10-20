Is DeMarvion Overshown Playing vs. Eagles? Cowboys LB Says He's Back After Missing 5 Games

It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys have had arguably the worst defense in the NFL this season amid a 2-4 start.

However, a multitude of injuries haven't exactly made things easier on the defense under first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

The Cowboys have been without some key starters for multiple weeks and are now dealing with the looming absence of linebacker Dee Winters, who suffered an Achilles strain in the 23-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.

Fortunately, the Cowboys are set to welcome back a starting linebacker to help make up for the loss of Winters as Dallas looks to fight for playoff positioning in a weak NFC East.

DeMarvion Overshown Says He Will Play vs. Eagles in Week 7

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown told Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com that he will make his return for Week 7's road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Overshown originally suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1's loss to the New York Giants and has been sidelined for the past five games.

Following Winters' injury, Overshown is making a timely return and could be tasked with wearing the green dot on defense moving forward.

It's unrealistic to think that Overshown's return will magically fix the Dallas defense but perhaps he can provide some sort of spark that helps the unit make even the slightest bit of progress.

DeMarvion Overshown Staying Positive Despite Unfortunate Injury History

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) talks with inside linebackers coach Scott Symons at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given what he's had to go through in the past, Overshown took the hamstring rehab "very serious" and is continuing to stay thankful for the opportunity to play football regardless of what challenges get thrown his way.

“I’ve definitely taken this rehab, this recovery, very serious," Overshown said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I’ve been trying to get back on the field since the week after I got out, so getting this opportunity to go this week. I’m thankful that I’m still able to get to do what I love.”

Cowboys fans will be holding their breath once Overshown returns to action against Philadelphia. He's had an unfortunate injury history, and the recent hamstring issue has been the least among these complications.

Overshown has undergone major surgery on both knees due to two separate season-ending injuries that took place a year apart in 2023 and 2024.

When healthy, he's been a solid linebacker, but the injury label will continue to follow him until proven otherwise.

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