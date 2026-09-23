Cowboys George Pickens Comments on Perceived Slow Start to Season

During his first season with the Dallas Cowboys, George Pickens was unstoppable. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout led the team with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards with nine touchdowns. Dallas was thrilled to have him on board since it not only took pressure off of CeeDee Lamb, but Pickens moved into the WR1 role when Lamb missed time with a high ankle sprain.

This year, Pickens is playing on the one-year franchise tag and has made no secret that he's eyeing a big contract in 2027. That extra motivation had expectations for Pickens through the roof, but through two games, his numbers have been modest.

Pickens has just 68 yards on nine receptions and has yet to score a touchdown. For a player who loves to make an impact on the game, this might seem problematic. That's not the case with Pickens, however, who told reporters on Wednesday that he believes he's been doing "great" when you look at the whole game, rather than just the numbers.

“I’d definitely say team for me I feel like I’ve been doing great. Like my whole game," Pickens said via Jon Machota. Some people just look at certain parts of my game. But my whole game I feel like has been great.”

George Pickens has taken attention away from CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens, who had two drops in Week 1, did play much better in Week 2, catching six of eight passes thrown his way. Beyond his numbers, however, Pickens is making quite an impact.

Following their win over Washington, Dak Prescott said that defenses are focusing heavily on Pickens. He said that was the case in Week 1 against the New York Giants, as well as when facing the Washington Commanders in Week 2. While that might limit some of Pickens' numbers, Prescott said it has given Lamb some favorable matchups.

"Those guys are giving a lot of attention to George right now. I mean both teams we've played have," Prescott said via Machota. That gives CeeDee the opportunity for some one-on-ones, and he's going to keep doing what he's done in these games if they're going to do that."

Dallas has exploited this, with Lamb already recording 197 yards and three touchdowns on 13 receptions. His hot start has kept the offense humming, and much of that is due to the threat Pickens is posing on the opposite side of the field.

Eventually, teams will stop doubling Pickens and turn their attention to Lamb, which is when we will see GP3 begin to fill up the stat sheet.

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