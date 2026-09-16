Top 5 Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Football Players for Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys threw up an absolute stinker against the New York Giants in Week 1 and some of their best fantasy football options finished with disappointing numbers as a result.

Both Javonte Williams and CeeDee Lamb managed to salvage their lackluster yardage outputs with touchdowns, but the same could not be said for George Pickens and Jake Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott struggled and hurt the fantasy points he did put up with a terrible pick. As for Brandon Aubrey, he made his field goal-less performance worse with a missed extra point.

All that said, we're expecting much better things for the majority of the Cowboys' best fantasy football options this week.

Here's our top five for PPR formats, ranked.

Honorable mention: Brandon Aubrey

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) looks to attempt a field goal during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aubrey falls short of making the cut this week for a few reasons.

Aubrey did not attempt a single field goal in Week 1, and he missed an extra point to further sour his week. According to Fantasy Pros, he ranked as K30 in Week 1.

Better weeks are ahead for Aubrey, but it might not be this one, as we're expecting a bounce-back performance from Dallas' offense, which means a lot of touchdowns and few, if any, field goal attempts.

5. Jake Ferguson

New York Giants linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) stops Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) at the goal line during a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ferguson had a bitterly disappointing Week 1 in which he tallied just two catches for six yards, but we're expecting better things this week.

In Week 1, the Commanders got torched by Dallas Goedert to the tune of four catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Ferguson will post less given the crowded pass-catchers group, but we're projecting four catches for 40 yards and a score for him.

4. George Pickens

New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens had a chance for a monster performance in Week 1, but he dropped two balls and one of them could have went for a long touchdown. Ultimately, Pickens finished with just three catches and 28 yards.

With Pickens in this spot, it's clear we're expecting CeeDee Lamb to have the better game. In two games against the Commanders last season, Pickens tallied 4/82/0 and 4/78/0.

The Commanders actually did a good job limiting Eagles wideouts last week, but we're skeptical they'll do that again with their shaky cornerbacks room that will be facing a better passing attack and quarterback.

We're projecting double-digit fantasy points for Pickens, and more specifically somewhere around six catches for 80 yards, but his scoreless streak against the Commanders continues.

3. Javonte Williams

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams salvaged his Week 1 performance with a pair of scores and five catches, but he also had just 72 yards on 17 touches. Not what we were expecting against a Giants defense that was slated to be bad against the run.

This week, Williams has another seemingly favorable matchup versus a Commanders defense that allowed 136 yards on the ground to the Eagles at a 5.44-yard clip.

Saquon Barkley tallied 83 of those yards, and he did so at over five yards per carry. We think Williams reaches the century mark and scores in Week 2 but sees less production in the passing game.

2. Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is going to be the get-right game for Prescott, who struggled mightily against the Giants in Week 1. One reason we're expecting a bounce-back has to do with the fact that the Commanders don't have as good of a pass-rush as the Giants do.

With more time to find his open receivers, of which there will be many, Prescott will dice-up Washington's secondary en route to 300 passing yards and three touchdowns.

1. CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) reacts against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've got Lamb as our No. 1 fantasy option in Dallas this week. We saw Lamb burn the Commanders in one game last season with five receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown in Week 7.

We should see a similar performance in Week 2 against a Washington secondary that has plenty of concerns.

Pencil Lamb in for six catches, 125 yards and a touchdown against his division rival.

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