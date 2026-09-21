Cowboys Week 2 Stock Report: Jaishawn Barham Leads 4 Rising, George Pickens Among 3 Falling

After an ugly Week 1 showing, the Dallas Cowboys got a much-needed win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

It was no doubt a bounce-back performance for the offense, although it wasn't all good on that side of the ball. Meanwhile, it looks like Dallas was better on defense on paper, but digging deeper into the details tells a different story.

We'll go over all that and more as we take a look at the stock report following the crucial NFC East victory for the Cowboys on Sunday.

Rising: Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks on the field after a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a rough outing in Week 1, we saw the Prescott we know and love in Week 2.

Prescott completed 26-of-31 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns to zero picks in what was a historic day for him. The offensive line certainly was not perfect, but Prescott had enough time to look downfield and he took full advantage of it.

Falling: George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts against the Washington Commanders during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens is off to a quiet start to 2026. After a lackluster showing in Week 1, Pickens followed that up with just six catches for 40 yards, and he now has nine catches for 68 yards through two games.

There was some debate about who the Cowboys' No. 1 wide receiver was going into this season after what Pickens did in 2025. We can put that conversation to bed for now.

Rising: CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts with tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) after catching a twenty-four yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Dak Prescott (not pictured) against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamb had an OK game in Week 1 that was really saved by a touchdown, but he was an absolute menace against the Commanders in Week 2.

Lamb was dominant, with the veteran reeling in eight catches for a team-high 153 yards and two touchdowns. The former first-round pick has left zero doubt about who the top receiver is in Dallas' offense.

Falling: Cowboys' rushing attack

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands the ball to running back Javonte Williams (33) during warmups before a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two games, two lackluster performances by the Cowboys' rushing attack.

Javonte Williams only mustered up 30 yards on the ground at less than two yards per carry, and he's got just 71 yards and three yards per tote through two games.

To compare, Williams had ripped off 151 yards and three scores at 4.6 yards per carry over his first two games last season. Williams certainly isn't blameless in all this, but the offensive line is the biggest culprit.

Rising: Jaishawn Barham

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (1) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebackers Jaishawn Barham (55) and Dee Winters (53) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barham might have just secured himself a starting job even after DeMarvion Overshown returns from injury.

Barham was called into a bigger role with Overshown out and he made the most of his opportunity with seven tackles, including one for loss, and one pressure.

Barham also forced a fumble that later led to a Dallas touchdown.

At the very least, Barham should take more snaps away from Dee Winters upon Overshown's return, but the rookie might unseat the veteran entirely.

Falling: Shavon Revel

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (28) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Commanders were clearly picking on Revel in Week 2, and the second-year cornerback surrendered completions on 4-of-8 targets for a team-high 45 yards and a passer rating allowed of 67.2, per Pro Football Focus.

But his numbers should have been worse if not for a botched call by officials that prevented what would have been a 29-yard touchdown catch for Dyami Brown.

Certainly not the performance we wanted to see from Revel, who could be pressed into a bigger role in Week 3 if Cobie Durant's injury keeps him out.

Rising: Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Downs finished tied with a team-high nine tackles while adding one run stop and one pass defensed. Arguably his best play of the game came when the rookie laid the wood on a Commanders receiver, which jarred the ball loose and prevented a first-down reception.

Downs finished fourth, sixth, first and third in overall, run defense, tackling and coverage grades among Cowboys defenders in what was yet another strong outing for the No. 11 overall pick.

No change: Cowboys' defense

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 20 points looks great if you didn't watch the game, but context is important here and the Cowboys should have given up more points.

We already addressed the botched call from officials that prevented one Commanders touchdown, and if Antonio Williams had thrown a better pass on a trick play, Washington would've had another.

The fact of the matter is, the Cowboys' pass rush just couldn't get home on Sunday, and the secondary got diced up by both Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota as a result.

The run defense wasn't any better, as gap integrity was a huge problem and Daniels was routinely burning Dallas' defense with his legs in the first half and Washington averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

Had Daniels not gotten hurt, this game might have looked a lot different.

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