Updated NFC East Odds See Cowboys Soar After Devastating Jalen Hurts News

The NFC East has been wide open through the first five weeks of the 2026-27 NFL season, with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in a virtual dead heat at the top of the division.

However, that has now all changed.

On Saturday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped the stunning news that the Eagles have placed star quarterback Jalen Hurts on injured reserve due to his "superficial blood clot." The team not planned on placing Hurts on IR, but further consultations with the doctors led to the decision.

Now, Hurts will be out indefinitely, and the Cowboys' odds to win the division have surged. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are now favored to take home the NFC East. Following the team's embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday, the team was listed at +180 to win the division. Dallas is now listed at even money (+100).

Updated NFC East Odds

NFC East helmets of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas Cowboys +100

New York Giants+270

Philadelphia Eagles +385

Washington Commanders +750

Not only do the Eagles go from favorites to win the division, but because of the uncertainty surrounding Hurts and the length of his absence, the team's odds have plummeted from +170 to +385.

They are now the third most likely team to win the division behind the Cowboys and New York Giants (+270), according to the oddsmakers.

Some of the interesting fallout from the Hurts situation is the Eagles signing backup quarterback Joe Milton III off the Cowboys' practice squad. Because Milton was signed off the practice squad by another team, he immediately must stay on their 53-man roster for at least two weeks.

That means that the Cowboys could be facing off against a Joe Millton-led Eagles squad in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 7. What a wild turn of events that would be.

But for now, and most importantly, we wish Hurts a full and speedy recovery. There is no timetable for his return, but we know he will at least miss a minimum of four weeks after his move to injured reserve. Whether he returns this season remains to be seen.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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