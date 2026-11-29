Dallas Cowboys fans still have a bitter taste in their mouths from the horrific loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

On the bright side, at least Cowboys fans can enjoy their Sunday without having to worry about getting their hearts ripped out, as was the case after Thursday's loss to Philly.

At this point, the Cowboys making the playoffs is laughable given what has transpired over the first 12 weeks. Even if Dallas makes the playoffs, it's going to be a short trip, so the Cowboys would only be delaying the inevitable.

And, a trip to the postseason might convince Jerry Jones to keep head coach Brian Schottenheimer, which would be a disastrous mistake the Cowboys simply cannot make.

That said, if you're still interested in keeping tabs on what the Cowboys need on Sunday to get them in the best position possible to make the playoffs, we've got you covered.

Where Cowboys sit in NFC East, playoff picture

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer calls a timeout against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys enter Sunday in third place in the NFC East behind the New York Giants (6-3-1) and Washington Commanders (4-5-1). Yes, the Commanders, who looked to be dead just a few weeks ago, are now in second place ahead of the Cowboys.

As for the playoff picture, Dallas sits in the No. 11 spot behind the Commanders, Green Bay Packers (6-5), Seattle Seahawks (6-4), Los Angeles Rams (7-4), Minnesota Vikings (7-3), and Detroit Lions (8-3), from No. 10 to No. 5.

According to ESPN, the Cowboys have a 12% chance to make the playoffs, and all of that rests of winning the division, which Dallas has a 12% chance to do. When it comes to a wild-card berth, the Cowboys have a less than 1% chance to grab a spot there.

Now, onto the rooting guide.

New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh walks off the field following a 23-18 victory during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Desired result: Colts win

The Giants are sitting in first place in the NFC East at the moment and have a commanding lead over the Cowboys, who are four back in the loss column after Thursday's disaster.

This is a crucial game for the Giants to win because they square off against four teams in a row that sport winning records after it, including the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.

With both the Cowboys and Giants having just five games left to play after Sunday, Dallas can ill-afford to fall further behind since the deficit already seems insurmountable given how badly the Cowboys stink this season.

Unfortunately for Dallas, the Colts are a total mess, especially after cutting Daniel Jones. The last we saw of the new starter, Anthony Richardson, he did not look like a starting-caliber quarterback, so chances are the Giants will win.

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) leaves the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Desired result: Cardinals win

It wasn't long ago that it looked like it was just a race between the Cowboys and Giants, but the Commanders have ripped off back-to-back wins and three victories in their last four to climb back in the race and even jump the Cowboys for second place, which gives Dallas another NFC East team to worry about now.

But that leap up won't last long if the Commanders don't beat the Cardinals on Sunday. The good news for the Commanders is that they most certainly should given how depleted Arizona is because of injuries, and especially to the quarterback position, where Josh Johnson will start.

If Washington wins and the Giants lose, the Commanders will be just one game out of first place in the division entering Week 13. The Commanders own the head-to-head tie-breaker over New York.

Eye on the wild card

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) greets San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after the game at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have four teams to jump in the wild card, including the Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, so things are looking bleak there, also.

But here's the ideal results for the Cowboys in the wild card:

Commanders at Cardinals: Arizona

Falcons at Vikings: Atlanta

Seahawks at 49ers: San Francisco

Because the Cowboys are closer in record with the Seahawks, fans should be rooting for the Niners in that matchup, and the Falcons winning is the desired result in the matchup against Minnesota, who is in the No. 6 playoff spot currently.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the Vikings are coming off a brutal loss to the 49ers last week in which they got blown out, so they'll be out for blood against a bad Falcons team and we expect Minnesota to walk out of there with a win.

As for the 49ers-Seahawks matchup, San Francisco won't have the services of starter and MVP candidate Brock Purdy, who is ruled out with an ankle injury. Mac Jones is a good backup, but he's still a big downgrade given how well Purdy has played this season.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are getting their starter back from injury after Sam Darnold was cleared this week. That gives Seattle a clear advantage and that's bad news for Dallas.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —