Dallas Cowboys Nation's Thanksgiving celebration was spoiled by the team's disastrous collapse against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday evening.

Not only did Dallas blow a 31-10 lead, but they also watched their playoff hopes take a massive hit. After entering the week with a 19 percent chance of reaching the postseason, they are now down to an 8 percent chance, according to The Athletic's live forecast of the playoff picture.

The oddsmakers have taken notice, and Dallas' odds to win the division have plummeted to four figures, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

It's understandable that all hope is lost for the Cowboys, because a look at their remaining schedule has you wondering whether they will be able to win another game this season.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before a game against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss to Philadelphia was a devastating blow for Dallas, who watched their odds to win the division go from +410 to +1000 in a matter of days. Dallas entered the season with +180 odds to win the NFC East, which highlights the massive disappointment for the Cowboys.

The Giants, who entered the season as the longshot at +600, are now heavy -295 favorites despite losing star quarterback Jaxson Dart in Week 2. It just highlights the unpredictability in the NFL.

It's been an embarrassing collapse for the Cowboys this season and the postseason hopes are now hanging on by a thread, so from here on out, all the team can do is see what kind of fight is left and evaluate the roster and coaching staff for the final few weeks. Because at the end of the year, something will need to change.

A closer look at the latest NFC East standings and odds to win the division can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Updated NFC East Odds & Standings Entering Week 12's Sunday Games

NFC East helmets of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Giants (6-3-1) | Odds: -295 Washington Commanders (6-5-1) | Odds: +330 Dallas Cowboys (5-7) | Odds: +1000 Philadelphia Eagles (4-7) | Odds: +4500

The Cowboys will not return to the field for more than one week, when they face the Seattle Seahawks on the road to close out Week 13 on Monday Night Football.

The Giants, meanwhile, will travel to face the 3-8 Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Commanders will hit the road for a clash with the Arizona Cardinals in the desert. It's not the most promising outlook for the Cowboys in Week 12, but as the Cowboys showed throughout the year, anything can happen.

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