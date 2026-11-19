For the first time since the Dallas Cowboys stripped play-calling duties away from him this week, defensive coordinator Christian Parker addressed the media and shared his thoughts.

The Cowboys made it official on Thursday that Parker would not be calling the plays any longer and instead senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine would take the role for the rest of the campaign.

It was not exactly a surprising decision, as the Cowboys' defense has been historically awful all season long and change was desperately needed.

Parker shares reaction to Cowboys' decision

NFL Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about the team's decision on Thursday, Parker said that it was the best for the team, but he also admitted that it isn't "an ideal situation for me personally."

"Not an ideal situation for me personally, but it's what's best for the team at this current point, so that's how we're moving forward," Parker said, per Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com.

Parker did not go down without a fight, though, as he made it clear he did push back on the decision, but ended up accepting it.

"For sure i did, but, at the end of the day, that's the decision that was made," He added. "It is what it is. this is where we're at."

Parker on what future holds with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on from the sidelines during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The expectation at this point is that Parker's days with the team are numbered and he will eventually be let go at the end of the season.

Parker didn't say one way or the other what his future holds and is taking a wait-and-see approach.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get there," Parker said.

Parker did say, however, that he initially considered resigning, but he viewed that as "running from it, and at the end of the day I have a job to do," per Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

While head coach Brian Schottenheimer said multiple times on Wednesday that he thinks Parker still has a bright future with the Cowboys, it's impossible to fathom him being back in 2027 after what we've seen from the defense and Dallas demoting him.

Another thing working against Parker returning in 2027 is the possibility that the Cowboys will start from scratch with their coaching staff next year, and that process must include Schottenheimer getting fired.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This situation just stinks all around.

We wanted to see Parker succeed, but he was thrown into a tough situation on a team that needed immediate positive results from a first-time play-caller who was always going to have growing pains.

The Cowboys have handled this poorly from the jump and they are as much to blame as anyone, Parker and the players included.

Kudos to Parker for facing the music on Thursday. He deserves all the credit in the world for handling such an embarrassing situation with all the class in the world.

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