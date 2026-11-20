Since 2020, the Dallas Cowboys have seen a ridiculous amount of turnover at the defensive coordinator spot.

In that span, the Cowboys have seen six different coaches take on play-caller duties, with Christian Parker being No. 5 and senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine being No. 6 after Parker was stripped of play-calling duties this week.

Now, the Cowboys will hope Pettine can offer some much-needed stability and get the defense on track, but his tenure might only last the rest of the season.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was a guest on 105.3 The Fan on Friday and was asked if Pettine would be open to taking on the defensive coordinator role after this season.

Schottenheimer made it clear he hasn't even thought about that yet, which leaves Pettine's future uncertain.

“I haven’t even thought that far yet," Schottenheimer said.

Truth be told, Schottenheimer shouldn't be thinking about that right now. After all, he isn't even guaranteed to be kept after this season.

Would Cowboys have made the change without Pettine?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on from the sidelines during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing we wondered is if the Cowboys would have moved off of Parker if Pettine wasn't in the building.

Well, Schottenheimer confirmed that with or without Pettine, the Cowboys would have made a change anyway.

“Yeah, I think at the end of the day, the results are the results," he said. "At the end of the day, I felt the change in perspective was important.”

Why Pettine is unlikely to stay on as DC

Minnesota Vikings outside linebackers coach Mike Pettine against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There are multiple reasons why we expect Pettine won't be here for longer than the rest of this season, with the first being he's unlikely to turn things around with the same cast of characters.

While coaching has been an issue, the players are definitely not blameless in the defense's struggles, so expecting drastically different results with Pettine is expecting too much.

Another reason comes from our belief that this entire coaching staff isn't going to be around next season, barring a miracle.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has done an abysmal job in the role since last season and he has done nothing to warrant a third try, so he should be fired once 2026 ends.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Schottenheimer stays on for another season, and even if Pettine does a great job and is offered the role, he may opt to go back into retirement.

That's where Pettine was before he was offered the job, and he even turned the Cowboys down initially because he was retired. Pettine said he decided to take the job in Dallas because he wanted to help out his former assistant.

Any way you slice it, Dallas will probably be on its seventh defensive play-caller since 2020 when next year rolls around.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —