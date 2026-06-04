Cowboys Insider Shares Encouraging George Pickens Minicamp Update

George Pickens exploded for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 with career-high numbers in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429), and touchdown receptions (nine).

Pickens, who was added in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was asked to be the WR2 across from CeeDee Lamb and not only did he do this, but he filled in as the No. 1 guy when Lamb missed three games with a high ankle sprain. That helped Pickens lead the team in all the major receiving categiories, but it also meant he was scheduled for free agency while the needle was pointed to the sky.

Dallas decided not to negotiate on a long-term deal, however, instead going with the franchise tag. The question from there became whether Pickens would accept this, since he would clearly prefer a contract with more security.

Will George Pickens attend minicamp?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs with the ball during the second half against the Carolina Panthers. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Pickens put some of the talk to bed when he signed the tender, but there were still whispers of concern when he didn't show up to OTAs. On Thursday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed his absence by reminding everyone these sessions are voluntary. He did add that he's been in communication with Pickens and believes he will be there for the start of mandatory minicamp on June 16.

Schottenheimer isn't the only one to believe this either. Cowboys insider Jane Slater posted a message on social media, saying that she expects to see him for minicamp as well.

“I did speak with a source close to George Pickens who tells me he will be in attendance,” Slater posted on X.

George Pickens can make a lot of money by showing out in 2026

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's something to be said for the security a long-term deal provides, but the honest truth is that Pickens could come out better than ever by showing up to camp and playing on the tag.

Not only would it help his image, which has been questioned in the past, but another strong outing in 2026 would massively improve his stock as he enters free agency in 2027.

With players such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba landing a four-year, $168.6 million extension and Drake London landing $141 million over four years, Pickens is going to have an astronomical asking price.

Heck, even Christian Watson just secured a $110.5 million on a four-year extension with the Packers. That means JSN is at $42.15 million and London is at $35.25. Pickens should come in between those two, meaning $40 million per year isn't out of the question.

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