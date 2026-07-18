Top 10 Dallas Cowboys of 2026: George Pickens Chasing Massive Payday

During the 2025 offseason, it was clear that the Dallas Cowboys needed a No. 2 wide receiver to play alongside CeeDee Lamb. After the NFL draft concluded without the Cowboys finding a wideout, they decided to look to the trade market.

Dallas was able to find the perfect fit, landing George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens came over with plenty of questions about his character and motivation, but he was an ideal player and teammate during the 2025 season with the Cowboys.

Pickens not only proved to be an excellent starter opposite Lamb, but he moved seamlessly into the WR1 role when Lamb suffered a high-ankle sprain early in the year. Now entering the 2026 season, Pickens comes in at No. 5 on our list of the top 10 players on the roster. That said, let's take a quick look at what he did in 2025, as well as what the team should expect during the 2026 season.

George Pickens 2025 review

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs with the ball during the second half against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens made an immediate impact with the Cowboys, becoming one of Dak Prescott's favorite targets right out of the gate. He ended up leading the team in every major receiving category, finishing with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, all of which were career highs.

His performance was enough that the Cowboys, wanted to keep him around, but they still wanted to see more from him before offering a long-term contract. That's why Dallas ended up using the franchise tag, and while Pickens has made it no secret that he wants more security, he still showed up to mandatory minicamp and has his sights set on proving he deserves a big payday during 2027 free agency.

George Pickens 2026 outlook

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens enters 2026 with even more comfort in the offense. That means his rapport with Prescott, which was already impressive last year, will be even better.

Not only will he have continuity on his side, but Pickens will also have more motivation than ever. He proved during his first year with the Cowboys that many of his character concerns might have been blown out of proportion, but it still wasn't enough for him to earn a multi-year deal.

Now, Pickens wants to prove that not only can he repeat the success he showed on the field in 2025, but that he can also continue to be a good teammate. If he does that, there's no reason not to believe that he will secure a contract somewhere near $40 million per season. The only question is if Dallas will be willing to pay that, or if he will hit the open market.

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