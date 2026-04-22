Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Nearly Takes Nasty Spill Trying to Greet Bill Clinton

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was nearly involved in an accident just one day before the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jones was taking part in his yearly pre-draft press conference on Wednesday when his friend, President Bill Clinton, made a surprise appearance in the press room.

Jones started to make his way off the stage to greet Clinton but appeared to trip over a chair and nearly took a terrible tumble.

Check out the video below.

Jerry Jones almost fell trying greet President Bill Clinton who crashed the Cowboys draft press conference

Jones showed contact balance pic.twitter.com/bkRA2noJrM — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 22, 2026

For a man who is 83 years young, that was an impressive recovery. Some NFL players don't have that kind of contact balance!

"He's been a wonderful, not only President, but friend over the years, and I'm really happy to have you here today," Jones said upon embracing Clinton.

Clinton, who is from Arkansas like Jones, talked about Jones' football career at Arkansas and joked that if the Cowboys owner played today, he'd be "the late Jerry Jones."

A sad reminder

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Clinton's trip to the Cowboys' pre-draft press conference was a sad reminder of just how long it has been since the Cowboys have won a Super Bowl.

After all, Clinton was in the White House the last time the Cowboys won the Big Game during their dynasty run in the 1990s.

That feels like another lifetime ago and it's a reminder of how an entire swatch of Cowboys fans haven't been alive long enough to see Dallas win a Super Bowl.

Jerry Jones preparing for the draft

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now that Jones has avoided disaster with his near spill on stage, Dallas' owner can make final preparations for the 2026 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday night.

The Cowboys own a total of eight picks over the course of the three-day event. Dallas doesn't have any selections in the second and sixth rounds, but the team does have two in the first and three in the fifth.

While the expectation has been the Cowboys would go heavy on defense early on, Jones did not rule out taking an offensive player, which likely wouldn't sit well with the fan base that is yearning for help for a defense that was the biggest reason why Dallas didn't make the playoffs last season.

"That's alive and well," Jones said of taking an offensive player. "Given the right circumstances, you have to look at offense."

Dallas is one of the most intriguing teams going into opening night because of their two first-round picks. That leaves the door open for a slew of possibilities for Jones and Co. and makes Dallas one of the most unpredictable teams on Day 1.