Cowboys Legend Tyron Smith Seen Mentoring Young Dallas Offensive Tackles

Entering the 2026 season, the Dallas Cowboys boast one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. They finished seventh in points scored and second in yardage last year, and have all 11 starters set to return in 2026.

Dallas has an MVP-caliber quarterback in Dak Prescott, two explosive wideouts in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and a running back who is coming off the best season of his career in Javonte Williams.

They even boast one of the best interior offensive lines when Cooper Beebe at center, who is flanked by guards Tyler Smith and Tyler Booker. There is one glaring concern, however, and it’s at the tackle positions.

Offensive tackle is a concern for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

While Terence Steele improved in 2025, the veteran right tackle still never lived up to the five-year, $86.8 million deal he signed in 2023. Steele was considered a cap casualty candidate throughout the offseason, but he and the Cowboys re-worked his contract, lowering his salary to $33 million over three years.

Left tackle is even more concerning with 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton struggling with pass protection (he had a 50.0 grade from PFF in this department) and missed seven games in 2025. That’s why I recently wrote that a battle at left tackle could take place this offseason.

The good news for Dallas, however, is that Steele and Guyton were seen in a video working with one of the best offensive tackles in Cowboys’ history. Tyron Smith, who is often hanging around The Star to help his former team, was giving tips to the tackles, with Ajani Cornelius also seen in the video getting some reps in with Smith.

Tyron Smith changed the culture in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Smith will always hold a special spot in the hearts of Cowboys fans following his impressive 13-year run in Dallas. Not only was Smith a fixture who held his own against the top pass rushers in the game, but he changed the way the offensive line is viewed in Dallas.

Jerry Jones purchased the franchise in 1989 and didn’t use a first round pick on an offensive lineman until selecting Smith at No. 9 overall out of USC in 2011.

Smith was such a success that Jones has now prioritized the position in the NFL draft. Since taking Smith in 2011, the Cowboys have used a first round selection on five offensive lineman: Travis Frederick in 2013, Zach Martin in 2014, Tyler Smith in 2021, Tyler Guyton in 2024, and Tyler Booker in 2025.

Even with Guyton’s struggles, they’ve had an unbelievable success rate, and hopefully the one who started it all can get the current group to step up their game.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —