Cowboys' Offensive Line Has Concerning Weakness That Could Hurt NFC East Hopes

Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, team executives and coaches are sharing their thoughts on the best players at each position around the league. For the Dallas Cowboys, there have been some positive reviews leading up to training camp, but one position proves to be an area of concern.

The Cowboys' biggest weakness on offense entering the 2026 campaign is at offensive tackle, where Terence Steele has struggled with consistency at right tackle, and the starting left tackle position is up for grabs.

Former first-round pick Tyler Guyton enters training camp in a couple of weeks in an open competition with 2024 seventh-round pick Nathan Thomas, in what could be a make-or-break year for the No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

When it came to the execs and coaches ranking the top 10 offensive tackles in the league, there were no Cowboys to make the list, not even as an honorable mention. That highlights just how much the team's current tackles need to prove if the offense is going to continue firing on all cylinders like a year ago.

Could OT Concerns Hinder NFC East Title Hopes?

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We previously discussed how the Guyton vs. Thomas left tackle battle at training camp could impact the Cowboys' hopes at winning the division, and the latest rankings once again bring that to the forefront.

Everyone knows that the offense goes as far as Dak Prescott can take it, and if he is not protected, the maximum potential takes a blow. When Prescott is healthy, he has proven he can play at an MVP level, but he has dealt with serious injuries in the past.

That's something the Cowboys will need to avoid in 2026 in order to take the next step and return to the postseason for the first time in three years.

Luckily, Guyton has shown during the offseason that he is dedicated to improving his skills by working out with some of the elite offensive linemen across the league. Let's hope that the offseason work pays off and Guyton can finally put his best foot forward in 2026 to remind everyone why he was highly touted as a prospect coming out of Oklahoma.

We'll get a closer look at Guyton's offseason improvements when the team hits the field for its first training camp practice in Oxnard, California, on Wednesday, July 29.

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