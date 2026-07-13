Alleged Cowboys Madden 27 Player Ratings Leak Has 3 Players Topping 90 Overall

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for what is hopefully a bounce-back season after missing out on the NFL playoffs for two consecutive years. Dallas has put a lot of work into rebuilding its roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and is waiting to see whether the improvements will lead to results.

Earlier this month, ESPN ranked the Cowboys as the No. 14 overall roster in the entire league, highlighting the talent that will be taking the field for the 2026-27 campaign.

But for better or for worse, some fans rely on the annual Madden Player Ratings to determine how talented a team or player is. Apparently some NFL general managers take the same approach, right Woody Johnson?

As fans wait for the start of training camp and the upcoming season, there is also anticipation of the newest installment of EA Sports' Madden NFL 27 and its upcoming release. With the game's release approximately one month away, the MUTLeaks X account allegedly leaked the top 100 players by overall rating, with three Cowboys stars joining the 90+ overall club.

3 Dallas Cowboys Stars Joining 90+ Overall Club?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the leak is to be believed, the three Cowboys players rated over 90 overall are star quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and All-Pro defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who was acquired at last year's trade deadline.

Out of the trio, Prescott checks in with the lowest overall rating (91), while Lamb reportedly has a 93 overall and Williams received a 92 overall.

Of course, the game has not been finalized, and the player rating leaks have not been confirmed, so we'll have to wait and see whether there are any adjustments before the ratings are officially released. At the time of this post, the alleged leak has been viewed over 2.5 million times on X.

There are some glaring snubs from the top 100 ratings if they prove to be true, most notably All-Pro guard Tyler Smith and George Pickens, so let's see if there are some last-minute tweaks.

Madden NFL 27 Release Info

The season starts now 😤



Become a member today for early access to #Madden27#DallasCowboys | @EASPORTS pic.twitter.com/gmV61dZTAN — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 18, 2026

EA Sports' Madden NFL 27 is set to release on Thursday, August 13, 2026, for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Windows.

The Standard Edition costs $69.99, the Deluxe Edition (which includes extra Ultimate Team content and early access) runs $99.99, and the MVP Bundle, which includes Deluxe Editions of Madden NFL 27 and College Football 27, costs a whopping $139.99.

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