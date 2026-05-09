Cowboys Linked to Former Pro Bowl RB James Conner in Potential Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have their lead running back in Javonte Williams following his breakout campaign in 2025. Williams, who signed in free agency after playing for the Denver Broncos for four seasons, rushed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His performance led to a three-year, $24 million extension this offseason. We've stated in the past that this contract is a steal for what Williams brings to the offense, but it's also no secret that there are some question marks behind Williams.

Malik Davis had the second most rushing attempts at the position with just 52. That was fewer than Dak Prescott had, with the star quarterback rushing 53 times. Behind Davis was Jaydon Blue, who had 38 rushing attempts.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the group behind Williams, which also includes Phil Mafah and fullback Hunter Luepke, shows promise but challenged them to improve this year. Not everyone believes the Cowboys should bank on their current group, including ESPN's Mike Clay.

Clay recently named Dallas a team that could use James Conner, who is suddenly buried on a deep Arizona Cardinals depth chart.

"James Conner, Alvin Kamara and Trey Benson need new homes," Clay posted on X. "I could see fits with the following teams: Commanders, Colts, Cowboys, Bengals, Packers, Chiefs, Browns."

Why could James Conner be available?

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner dodges New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Conner, who was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2021, played in just three games last season due to a foot injury. This year, Arizona is turning the page as they signed Tyler Allgeier in free agency and then used the third overall pick on Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love.

Arizona also has Trey Benson, who we recently mentioned as a potential RB2 the Cowboys could target via trade.

James Conner has ties to Cowboys coaching staff

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams walks on the sideline before the game against the Washington Commanders. | Brent Skeen-Imagn Images

We know that either Benson or Conner would be a fit for the Dallas offense due to their ties to Klayton Adams.

The current Cowboys' offensive coordinator spent two years as the offensive line coach in Arizona before signing with Dallas. During that time, he helped design a rushing attack that saw Conner record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons while Benson averaged 4.6 yards as a rookie in 2024.

Schottenheimer and Adams both prefer big backs who can wear down a defense, which is what the 233-pound Conner is known for. The same goes for the 220-pound Benson, but Conner is the one most likely to be on the block given his age.

Conner recently turned 31, meaning he's not likely to regain a lead back role, but he could be an ideal fit as the backup to Williams.

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