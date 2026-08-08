Cowboys Offensive Line Shakeup Could Be Taking Shape at Training Camp

Tyler Smith has developed into an All-Pro left guard and is often mentioned among the best players at the position. This past season, however, the Dallas Cowboys had to ask Smith to move to the outside and play left tackle.

That led to some debate since their current starter at the position, Tyler Guyton, has yet to live up to expectations. Entering 2026, Guyton is expected to resume his role as the blindside protector, but the door remains slightly open for Smith to take over.

Dallas initially said they would have a two-man competition between Guyton and Nate Thomas, but Smith added that he has not been told where he will play. During camp, Cowboys On SI's Mike Moraitis wrote that Guyton had the job secured, but Brian Schottenheimer recently said nothing has been decided at the position.

Could the Cowboys be ready for an O-line shakeup?

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass jogs onto the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, it appeared the Cowboys were leaving all options open. According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, fourth-year guard T.J. Bass was working with the starting team at left guard, and was impressive.

"T.J. Bass got a lot of work with the ones today at left guard, and he looked the part. He's also been taking second-team reps at all three interior spots, mainly at center," Harris wrote on X. "Been a quietly solid camp for the offseason RFA retention."

As Harris says, Bass is also proving to be a valuable reserve. The former undrafted free agent out of Oregon has become a key piece of the line, appearing in 48 games with 10 starts in his first three seasons. He's played both left and right guard, even starting on the left side when Smith moved to tackle last year. He hasn't played center, but with Brock Hoffman leaving in free agency, Bass has stepped into the role.

Cowboys can't gamble with the left tackle position

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There has been some debate about Smith potentially playing left tackle since he signed a four-year, $96 million extension last year to play guard. Tackles typically make more than guards, which means Smith could be considered underpaid should he take on the job full-time.

That said, Dak Prescott turned 33 this summer, and the Cowboys can't play around when it comes to his protection. If Guyton isn't up to the task, they need to be ready to move to Plan B, and starting Smith and Bass sounds a lot more promising than turning to Nate Thomas. There's too much riding on this season to gamble with Dak's health.

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