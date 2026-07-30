Cowboys Leaving Door Open For Offensive Line Shake-Up at Training Camp

When it comes to the offensive line, and more specifically left tackle, all options appear to be on the table for the Dallas Cowboys.

Upon arriving in Oxnard, left guard Tyler Smith revealed he had not been told where he will be lining up during training camp, which left the door open for him to see reps at left tackle, where Dallas is slated to have a competition.

"You know, we'll see what happens," Smith said. "Ultimately, Schotty makes those decisions. Wherever I do line up, I'm gonna be at the best of my abilities."

Of course, left tackle is not foreign to Smith, who most recently played there at the end of last season. Smith also started at left tackle during his rookie season, and he saw 104 snaps there in 2024.

Cowboys offensive line update

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his presser on Tuesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that while Smith will begin camp at left guard, he will also get reps at left tackle, which adds an interesting wrinkle to the situation at the position.

"[Tyler Smith] will start at left guard, and he'll get some snaps at left tackle," Schotty told reporters.

Schotty reiterated that, at least for now, the competition at left tackle will feature Guyton and Thomas, but he also threw rookie Drew Shelton's name into the mix.

However, Schottenheimer also noted that Guyton will start camp as the starting left tackle, which is no surprise after he saw all of the first-team reps at the position during the spring.

Along with the update at left tackle, Schottenheimer also said "Tyler Booker will get reps at center.”

Door is open for an offensive line shake-up

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

We would not read too much into Booker getting reps at center. The Cowboys are just giving themselves another contingency plan in the event Cooper Beebe deals with injury again this season.

With Brock Hoffman gone, and with Matt Hennessy out for the season, the Cowboys have been giving T.J. Bass looks at center, so he appears to be the top option if Beebe misses time.

The real story here is left tackle, where the Cowboys are leaving the door open for a shake-up if they aren't happy with what they are getting from Guyton, Thomas and Shelton.

The Cowboys would definitely prefer to keep Smith at guard, and we know Smith prefers to stay at guard, also, but at the end of the day the Cowboys need to have their best five on the field to protect Dak Prescott.

If none of the aforementioned tackles can get the job done on the left side, the Cowboys shouldn't hesitate to move Smith over and fill his spot with Bass.

But for now, we'd expect things to remain status quo upfront when the team breaks from training camp next month.

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