Joey Porter Jr.'s Unreal Coverage Stats Justifying Cowboys' Trade With Steelers

The Dallas Cowboys took a big swing on Joey Porter Jr. last month in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers and that deal is looking very good for Dallas thus far.

While Porter hasn't been able to play a full complement of snaps yet, he has made the most of his limited opportunities.

According to Pro Football Focus, in the 61 snaps Porter has played over his two games with the Cowboys, he has been targeted just four times, which shows the level of respect opponents have for his coverage skills.

In those four targets, Porter has three forced incompletions, a pair of passes defensed and he has given up a miniscule passer rating of 39.6. That shows exactly why teams don't throw at him often.

Given the Cowboys' struggles in coverage this season, Porter's ability to shut down one side of the field is a breath of fresh air. Safe to say, the trade with Pittsburgh is justified so far.

Porter's snaps have been limited thus far for a few reasons. When he made his debut in Week 4, Porter was playing his first game of the season, so he needed to be worked in slowly.

After sitting out in Week 5 due to an illness, Porter returned in Week 6 but was dealing with an ankle injury that Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted kept him limited again.

A little support, please

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If only the Cowboys could get anything remotely close to Porter's level of play on the other side of the field, they would really be in business.

Unfortunately, Dallas has gotten some of the worst cornerback play in the NFL at the other boundary spot, as DaRon Bland has struggled mightily once again this season.

The Cowboys are hoping Cobie Durant can make it back this week after missing four games in a row due to a hamstring injury Durant came down with in Week 2.

The veteran cornerback was easily the Cowboys' best cornerback throughout the offseason and he should provide a boost.

It would also be nice to see better play from the edge rushers, which would take a lot of pressure off the secondary. Dallas' edge rushers have tallied just 2.5 of the team's eight sacks. Neither one of those numbers are acceptable and much more is needed.

Joey Porter Jr. on injury watch again

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys beat writer Ed Werder reported Porter rolled his ankle in practice in the lead up to the loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Schottenheimer noted that Porter re-aggravated the injury during the game, as we saw when Porter was getting treatment on his ankle during the contest before returning to action.

"Brian Schottenheimer said today that Joey Porter Jr.’s limited availability was due to his ankle for what it’s worth," The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt said. "He said he tolled his ankle again during the game. Otherwise, he played very well."

Porter's injury is going to be something to watch this week as Dallas prepares for a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys will release their first injury report of the week on Thursday, so we'll know more about Porter's ankle then.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —