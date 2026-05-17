Cowboys Placement in Rankings Shows Dallas is on Cusp of Having NFL's Best Young Core

The Dallas Cowboys have an impressive young core of players that could grow substantially in what might be a big rebound season in 2026.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently ranked every team by the strength of their young core of players and Dallas came in at No. 15 on the list.

Knox listed wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, offensive lineman Tyler Smith, tight end Jake Ferguson and running back Javonte Williams as Dallas' young core.

"However, Dallas has actually done a pretty solid job of reloading the roster through the draft and with younger contributors over the years. Franchise owner and general manager Jerry Jones hasn't always taken the wisest approach to keeping his best players, but he's built a team littered with young stars and brimming with potential," Knox wrote.

While Knox only gives the Cowboys a middle-of-the-road ranking, they could end up being a lot higher if their intriguing group of rookies and other young players pan out.

Potential for an elite core

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore (29) and Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (18). | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are hoping a slew of young players step up in 2026.

Of course, there are the draft picks, of which there are seven. But of those seven, three of them have a better chance than the rest to make an immediate impact.

Caleb Downs should be an immediate starter in the secondary, and both Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham will compete for starting jobs at edge rusher and linebacker. Even if Lawrence and Barham don't win those jobs, they should at least contribute as rotational players in Year 1.

One of Lawrence's two roadblocks (Rashan Gary is the other) to a starting job is Donovan Ezeiruaku, the second-year player who showed immense promise during his rookie campaign.

Ezeiruaku posted two sacks and 28 pressures and finished top five among rookie edge rushers in tackles, run stops and pressures.

Another second-year player to keep an eye on is cornerback Shavon Revel. Sure, he struggled last season, but he was also coming back from a torn ACL and might not have been himself. He's a definite bounce-back candidate in 2026 as a result.

As far as the rest of Dallas' draft picks are concerned, there are paths for them to get significant playing time. More specifically, cornerback Devin Moore and offenisve tackle Drew Shelton are playing positions that have question marks in Dallas.

If Downs, Ezeiruaku, Lawrence, Barham and Revel can step up and make an impact in 2026, Dallas' young core will grow even bigger and the Cowboys will end up a lot higher on this list in 2026.