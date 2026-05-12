Stats Show Cowboys’ Donovan Ezeiruaku Ready For Big Sophomore Season

In need of more depth off the edge, the Dallas Cowboys used the 44th overall pick in Round 2 of the 2025 NFL draft on Donovan Ezeiruaku out of Boston College.

Expected to develop as the starter opposite Micah Parsons, Ezeiruaku was thrown into the fire right away when Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers. He responded well, recording 40 tackles, two sacks, and 36 quarterback pressures. That placed him among the best rookie EDGE players in the game this past season.

While the sack total wasn’t as high as Ezeiruaku would have liked, he was still an effective player who had an overall PFF grade of 73.1 which was 38th best at the position. He was also well-rounded, earning a 66.8 in pass rushing and a 62.8 in run defense.

Donovan Ezeiruaku had valuable experience as a rookie

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In addition to the promise he showed on the field, Ezeiruaku also received valuable playing time as a rookie. As Tommy Yarrish of the team’s official website points out, he had more snaps in 2025 than any returning EDGE, and the third-highest of any returning defender.

”With 569 snaps for the Cowboys last year, Ezeiruaku leads all returning EDGE players in snaps on Dallas' roster going into 2026,” Yarrish wrote. “Across the entire defense; Ezeiruaku played the third-most snaps of players that are returning for the upcoming season, trailing only DaRon Bland (701 snaps) and Kenny Clark (627).”

That’s huge for a young player who is developing at the pro level and should pay off in a big way during the 2026 campaign.

History suggests big leap for Donovan Ezeiruaku

Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku in action during the game against the SMU Mustangs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Experience is one reason to bet on improvement from Ezeiruaku. There’s also more talent in front of him with Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark both getting a full offseason while Jonathan Bullard and rookie LT Overton will also help draw attention from opposing offensive linemen.

In addition to those reasons to believe in Ezeiruaku, history is also on his side.

While at Boston College, Ezeiruaku had a massive leap in production from his freshman year to his sophomore campaign. His tackles increased from 21 to 61, tackles for loss went from 4.5 to 14.5, and sacks went from three to 8.5.

The NFL is clearly more challenging than the NCAA, so this isn’t a guarantee that the same will happen in 2026. That said, he showed promise as a rookie and history is on his side, which is a positive.

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