Cowboys Rookie Class Assigned Their Initial Jersey Numbers

Rookies began reporting to The Star in Frisco on Thursday and the Dallas Cowboys began their rookie minicamp on Friday afternoon.

This will be the coaching staff's first chance to get a look at how these players fit in their system. Defensive coordinator Christian Parker will learn just what safety Caleb Downs, EDGE Malachi Lawrence, and the rest of the class bring to the table.

It's also the first chance to see what jersey numbers the class will be wearing. Downs was the first one to be revealed, as Nick Harris pointed out that he was wearing No. 18. Now, the rest of the rookies' initial numbers have been revealed as well.

Dallas Cowboys rookie class initial number assignments

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here's a full look at what numbers each member of the 2026 draft class is wearing during the team's minicamp. As a note, this is just the first assignment, and none of the numbers are official for the regular season.

Caleb Downs, S, No. 18

Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, 57

Jaishawn Barham, LB/EDGE, 55

Drew Shelton, OT, 67

Devin Moore, CB, 29

LT Overton, DE, 99

Anthony Smith, WR, 83

Last season, there was plenty of change to rookie numbers. Running back Jaydon Blue was initially wearing No. 34 while cornerback Shavon Revel wore No. 27. Once the regular season began, Blue switched to No. 23, which freed up 34 for Revel to take.

On this list, the most likely to change is Downs. The team's top selection wore No. 2 while playing at Alabama and Ohio State. Currently, Cobie Durant has that number, but Downs could try and negotiate a change with the cornerback.

As a reminder, the Cowboys have had a few number changes this offseason. Free agent signing P.J. Locke took No. 1, which previously belonged to Jalen Tolbert. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark is changing from No. 95 to 97, which was Osa Odighizuwa's number. Second-year EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku will move from No. 41 to No. 6 while Rashan Gary is taking No. 7.

Dallas Cowboys key offseason dates

Dallas Cowboys defensive players run drills at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the key offseason dates for the Cowboys, beginning with this week's rookie minicamp:

May 1-4: Rookie minicamps

May 13-17: NFLPA Rookie Premiere (Los Angeles)

June 1-2, June 8-9, June 11: Mandatory OTAs

June 16-18: Mandatory minicamp

Training camp will take place in July, typically starting near the end of the month. The Cowboys will make their usual trip to Oxnard, California for camp.

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