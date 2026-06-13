One Dark Horse Who Should Make Cowboys Roster After OTAs

OTAs were wrapped up this past week for the Dallas Cowboys as they continue to work toward the 2026 NFL season.

After an impressive draft haul, most eyes were on the rookie class during the practices. That was understandable with names such as Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence taking center stage. While they impressed, there was another unexpected player who was making waves during practices.

Signing veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling went largely unnoticed for the Cowboys. That's going to be the case when a team has CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and 2025 breakout player Ryan Flournoy on the depth chart.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling took advantage of his opportunity

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling makes a catch during the second half against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Even in a crowded depth chart, Valdes-Scantling stood out. With Pickens skipping the voluntary workouts, Valdes-Scantling was able to take snaps with the first team. Not only was he standing out as a receiver, but Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram was impressed with his ability to bail out Dak Prescott on one savvy play.

"He was targeted by Dak Prescott a handful of times, and even bailed out his new quarterback on a throw that went behind him that he had to swat down to prevent P.J. Locke from intercepting it."

Moving forward, Valdes-Scantling needs to keep this momentum rolling to make the team, but it's not impossible. Dallas has the first four spots at receiver locked up with Lamb, Pickens, Flournoy, and KaVontae Turpin.

Beyond that, however, there are no guarantees with Jonathan Mingo, Traeshon Holden, and rookie seventh-round pick Anthony Smith fighting for the fifth spot. That could very well be the final wide receiver position on the roster, but that player could be asked to step up, especially with Turpin dedicating much of his time to special teams as the primary return man. That's why a veteran with as much experience as MVS has could be a fit.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has had success during NFL career

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling celebrates a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Over the past couple of years, Valdes-Scantling has struggled to find his footing. He played for two teams in 2024 (Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints) and two in 2025 (Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers).

He's now played for six different franchises in eight seasons, including two with the Kansas City Chiefs. That happened to be when the Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls, giving MVS two rings. During those two title runs, the veteran wideout had 15 receptions for 250 yards and three touchdowns,

Valedes-Scantling has also had some personal success, including an impressive campaign in 2020. That year, he had 33 receptions for 690 yards and six touchdowns, while leading the NFL with an average of 20.9 yards per catch. While he's not likely to have that type of success again, he still has plenty of speed and could be a solid emergency option for the Cowboys' offense.

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