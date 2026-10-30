Cowboys Targeting Ascending EDGE Named Among NFL's Best Deadline Proposals

With the NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, teams are already making moves, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he doesn't feel the urgency to keep up in the NFC arms race.

This doesn't mean Jones won't pursue a trade, because he has made it clear that he will take the right deal to improve his team. Instead, he doesn't want to panic just because the Seattle Seahawks added Quenton Nelson, the Chicago Bears added Jeffrey Simmons, and the San Francisco 49ers added DeForest Buckner.

As for the "right deal," many expect that to mean a game-changing pass-rusher. The biggest name to be linked to Dallas remains Maxx Crosby, and Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus believes that move could still happen.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB YaYa Diaby celebrates a tackle against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That doesn't mean Crosby is the only EDGE who could help Dallas. In fact, Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News sees another player as a great fit, YaYa Diaby of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Diaby doesn't have the same pedigree as Crosby, he's experienced in the 3-4 and could be on the move since he's playing on an expiring deal.

"Jerry and Stephen Jones should channel their inner Rolling Stones and 'Get Their YaYa Out' of Tampa and put him to work helping the pass rush. Diaby, a pending 27-year-old free agent, would fit well in the new 3-4 base scheme of Christian Parker after flashing of late for Todd Bowles," Iyer wrote.

The 6-foot-4, 270 pound Diaby was a third-round pick in 2023 and had seven sacks in 2025 for the Bucs. This season, he has 16 tackles and three sacks, although all three sacks came in their Week 7 win over the Carolina Panthers. Diaby also has an interception, which he recorded against the Cowboys during their surprising Week 5 win over Dallas.

What would a YaYa Diaby trade cost the Cowboys?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker YaYa Diaby makes an interception against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 27-years old, Diaby is an ascending talent who is sure to draw interest on the open market. If Tampa Bay isn't ready to extend him, they could be willing to add some draft capital rather than get nothing in return when he walks.

Of course, with his contract situation being what it is, his value could be limited on the trade block. That means the Cowboys might be able to get him for a couple of Day 3 picks, possible a fourth and a sixth.

2027 fourth-round pick

2027 sixth-round pick

Dallas is thin on draft capital already, so making this move would be a tough pill to swallow if they don't believe Diaby would be an instant upgrade over their current corps of pass-rushers. They would also need to have some faith that they could keep him beyond this season, since that's a bit much to pay for a rental player when your team isn't exaclty threatening for a championship.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —